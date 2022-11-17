View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Flogging Molly Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Winter shows with Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 17, 2022

Celtic punks Flogging Molly have added 2023 Winter tour dates to their schedule. Thirty-three new shows are planned including a St. Patrick's Day performance at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues coast to coast in February and March. The opening acts will be political punks Anti-Flag and relative newcomers Skinny Lister, whose first album was released in 2012.

Flogging Molly Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 18
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Feb 26
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Flogging Molly All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 2
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Feb 3
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Feb 4
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Feb 5
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Feb 7
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Feb 8
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 10
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Feb 11
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Feb 14
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Feb 15
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Feb 17
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Main Street Armory
Main Street Armory Rochester, NY
Feb 18
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Feb 19
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Hall at Live!
The Hall at Live! Hanover, MD
Feb 21
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Feb 22
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Feb 24
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ
Feb 25
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Feb 26
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Feb 28
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Palladium Main Stage
The Palladium Main Stage Worcester, MA
Mar 1
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Landmark Theatre
Landmark Theatre Syracuse, NY
Mar 3
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 4
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 5
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Mar 7
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
Mar 8
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 10
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's Casino North Kansas City
VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's Casino North Kansas City North Kansas City, MO
Mar 11
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Mar 12
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Mar 14
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Mar 16
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 17
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Mar 18
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Mar 19
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
May 27
Slam Dunk Festival South 2023
Slam Dunk Festival South 2023 at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 28
Slam Dunk Festival North 2023
Slam Dunk Festival North 2023 at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
When do Flogging Molly 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Flogging Molly on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Flogging Molly Zumic artist page.

2
98
artists
Flogging Molly
genres
Hardcore Punk Punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Flogging Molly
Flogging Molly
Feb
18
Flogging Molly, Anti-Flag, and Skinny Lister
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Flogging Molly and The Interrupters Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 17, 2022
Flogging Molly and The Interrupters Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket ...
Tickets Punk Ska Punk Flogging Molly The Interrupters
2
778
image for article Social Distortion & Flogging Molly Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 22, 2019
Social Distortion & Flogging Molly Plan 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket P...
Tickets Rock Flogging Molly Le Butcherettes Social Distortion The Devil Makes Three
1
2260
image for article Saint Patrick's Day 2014 Playlist [Zumic Staff Picks]
March 15, 2014
Saint Patrick's Day 2014 Playlist [Zumic Staff Picks]
Music Folk Folk Rock Rock Dropkick Murphys Flogging Molly Ireland The Tossers Thin Lizzy Belfast, GB New York, NY Playlist The Dubliners The Pogues
1
846
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart