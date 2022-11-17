Flogging Molly Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Celtic punks Flogging Molly have added 2023 Winter tour dates to their schedule. Thirty-three new shows are planned including a St. Patrick's Day performance at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues coast to coast in February and March. The opening acts will be political punks Anti-Flag and relative newcomers Skinny Lister, whose first album was released in 2012.

Flogging Molly All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Flogging Molly 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

