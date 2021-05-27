View all results for 'alt'
Florida Georgia Line Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'I Love My Country' tour coming to arenas
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 27, 2021

Country act Florida Georgia Line have revealed details for 2021 tour dates billed as I Love My Country.

The newly announced shows are planned from September into November, making stops at large-scale venues across America. Joining the bill on all 29 dates will be a stacked lineup featuring Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin. Before then, Florida Georgia Line will perform at WE Fest on August 5 in Minnesota.

When do Florida Georgia Line 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for VIP and FGL fan club begin May 28. Russell Dickerson fan club, Lauren Alaina fan club, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Florida Georgia Line Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Florida Georgia Line All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 29
Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead at Arrowhead Stadium
Postponed
Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO
Jun 5
Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead at U.S. Bank Stadium
Postponed
U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Jun 12
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead at Heinz Field
Postponed
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 19
Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Old Dominion
Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Old Dominion at Lincoln Financial Field
Postponed
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Jun 26
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead at Soldier Field Stadium
Postponed
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Jul 10
Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead at Busch Stadium
Postponed
Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO
Jul 17
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead at CenturyLink Field
Postponed
CenturyLink Field Seattle, WA
Jul 24
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead at SoFi Stadium
Postponed
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Jul 31
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, and Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, and Florida Georgia Line at Empower Field At Mile High
Postponed
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
WE Fest 2021
WE Fest 2021 at Soo Pass Ranch
Soo Pass Ranch Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 7
Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead at AT&T Stadium
Postponed
AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas
Aug 14
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead at Ford Field
Postponed
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Aug 21
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead at MetLife Stadium
Postponed
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 27
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead at Gillette Stadium
Postponed
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Aug 28
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead
Old Dominion, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, and Michael Franti & Spearhead at Gillette Stadium
Postponed
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Sep 24
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Sep 25
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Sep 26
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 30
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Oct 1
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Oct 2
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Oct 7
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Oct 8
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Oct 9
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Oct 14
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Oct 15
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Oct 16
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Oct 21
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Oct 22
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Oct 23
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Oct 28
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 29
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 30
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Nov 4
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Nov 5
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Nov 6
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Nov 7
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Nov 11
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Nov 12
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 13
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Glen Helen Amphitheater San Bernardino, CA
Nov 16
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 17
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 19
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 20
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin
Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

We recommend following Florida Georgia Line on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Florida Georgia Line's Zumic artist page.

