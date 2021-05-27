Florida Georgia Line Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country act Florida Georgia Line have revealed details for 2021 tour dates billed as I Love My Country.

The newly announced shows are planned from September into November, making stops at large-scale venues across America. Joining the bill on all 29 dates will be a stacked lineup featuring Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin. Before then, Florida Georgia Line will perform at WE Fest on August 5 in Minnesota.

When do Florida Georgia Line 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for VIP and FGL fan club begin May 28. Russell Dickerson fan club, Lauren Alaina fan club, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Florida Georgia Line All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Florida Georgia Line on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

