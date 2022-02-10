Flume Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Australian electronic artist Flume has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Palaces.

The newly announced North American shows are planned from April into September. The opening acts on select dates will feature a multitude of talent: Channel Tres, Chrome Sparks, DJ Seinfeld, Eprom, Floating Points, Jim-E Stack, Jon Hopkins, Magdalena Bay, Oklou, Prospa, Shlohmo, Tinashe, Tkay Maidza, and / or TSHA. Billed as a world tour, additional cities and countries will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Flume 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for fan club members begin February 15. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Flume All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Flume on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

for more, check out Flume's Zumic artist page.