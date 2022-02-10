View all results for 'alt'
Flume Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring America this spring
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 10, 2022

Australian electronic artist Flume has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Palaces.

The newly announced North American shows are planned from April into September. The opening acts on select dates will feature a multitude of talent: Channel Tres, Chrome Sparks, DJ Seinfeld, Eprom, Floating Points, Jim-E Stack, Jon Hopkins, Magdalena Bay, Oklou, Prospa, Shlohmo, Tinashe, Tkay Maidza, and / or TSHA. Billed as a world tour, additional cities and countries will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Flume 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for fan club members begin February 15. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Flume All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 14
Flume, Floating Points, and Chrome Sparks
Flume, Floating Points, and Chrome Sparks at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Apr 15
to
Apr 17
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1 at Empire Polo Field
Empire Polo Field Indio, CA
Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
May 23
Flume, Tkay Maidza, and Chrome Sparks
Flume, Tkay Maidza, and Chrome Sparks at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
May 26
Flume, Channel Tres, and Chrome Sparks
Flume, Channel Tres, and Chrome Sparks at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
May 27
Flume, DJ Seinfeld, and Chrome Sparks
Flume, DJ Seinfeld, and Chrome Sparks at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 28
Flume, DJ Seinfeld, and Chrome Sparks
Flume, DJ Seinfeld, and Chrome Sparks at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 31
Flume, Jon Hopkins, and Chrome Sparks
Flume, Jon Hopkins, and Chrome Sparks at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 2
Flume, Channel Tres, and Chrome Sparks
Flume, Channel Tres, and Chrome Sparks at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 3
Flume and Chrome Sparks
Flume and Chrome Sparks at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 4
Flume, Magdalena Bay, and Chrome Sparks
Flume, Magdalena Bay, and Chrome Sparks at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 5
Flume, Magdalena Bay, and Chrome Sparks
Flume, Magdalena Bay, and Chrome Sparks at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 8
Flume, Tinashe, and Jim-E Stack
Flume, Tinashe, and Jim-E Stack at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
The Governors Ball Music Festival
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Queens, NY
Jun 10
Flume, Tinashe, and Jim-E Stack
Flume, Tinashe, and Jim-E Stack at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 12
Flume, Tinashe, and Jim-E Stack
Flume, Tinashe, and Jim-E Stack at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 15
Flume, Tinashe, and Jim-E Stack
Flume, Tinashe, and Jim-E Stack at Central Florida Fairgrounds
Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Sep 6
Flume, TSHA, Prospa, and Oklou
Flume, TSHA, Prospa, and Oklou at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 7
Flume, Eprom, Shlohmo, and Oklou
Flume, Eprom, Shlohmo, and Oklou at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

We recommend following Flume on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

for more, check out Flume's Zumic artist page.

