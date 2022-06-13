Foals Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Foals have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Life Is Yours. The LP is scheduled for release on June 17. The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from October into November.
Before the American tour, Foals will be touring Europe into July. This year is shaping up to be the most time the band has spent on the road since 2019 when they performed over 100 times in conjunction with their epic two-part album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost.
When do Foals 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin June 14. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Foals Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Foals All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Monte Do Gozo
Santiago de Compostela, GA, Spain
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Scheeßel, Germany
Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 21
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Worthy Farm
Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Fairview Park
Dublin, Ireland
Jun 29
Castlefield Bowl
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Presqu'île de Malsaucy
Belfort, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
IFEMA Feria de Madrid
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Glasgow Green
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Millennium Square Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Meco Beach
Lisbon, Portugal
Jul 21
to
Jul 24
Henham Park
Southwold, England, United Kingdom
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Naeba ski resort
Minamiuonuma-gun, Niigata-ken, Japan
Oct 28
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 30
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 3
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Nov 4
Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Fort Worth, TX
Nov 7
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Nov 8
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 11
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 13
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Nov 15
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Nov 16
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Dec 1
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Dec 2
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, IL
Dec 6
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Dec 7
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Dec 10
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 11
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Dec 14
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
Dec 18
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Jan 21
Liquid Rooms
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 22
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 24
O2 Academy Liverpool
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jan 26
PRYZM Kingston
Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Jan 27
Engine Rooms
Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Jan 28
O2 Academy Oxford
Oxford, England, United Kingdom
We recommend following Foals on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Foals' Zumic artist page.