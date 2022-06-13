View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Foals Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American and European tours, new album
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 13, 2022

Foals have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Life Is Yours. The LP is scheduled for release on June 17. The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from October into November.

Before the American tour, Foals will be touring Europe into July. This year is shaping up to be the most time the band has spent on the road since 2019 when they performed over 100 times in conjunction with their epic two-part album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost.

When do Foals 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin June 14. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foals Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 16
Foals
Foals at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Foals All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 16
to
Jun 18
O Son Do Camiño
O Son Do Camiño at Monte Do Gozo
Monte Do Gozo Santiago de Compostela, GA, Spain
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hurricane Festival
Hurricane Festival at Scheeßel, Germany
Scheeßel, Germany Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Southside Festival
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 21
Foals
Foals at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Foals and The Murder Capital
Foals and The Murder Capital at Fairview Park
Fairview Park Dublin, Ireland
Jun 29
Sounds Of The City - Foals, Wet Leg, and The Regrettes
Sounds Of The City - Foals, Wet Leg, and The Regrettes at Castlefield Bowl
Castlefield Bowl Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Les Eurockéennes de Belfort
Les Eurockéennes de Belfort at Presqu'île de Malsaucy
Presqu'île de Malsaucy Belfort, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
TRNSMT Festival
TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green
Glasgow Green Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Sounds Of The City - Foals
Sounds Of The City - Foals at Millennium Square Leeds
Millennium Square Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Super Bock Super Rock
Super Bock Super Rock at Meco Beach
Meco Beach Lisbon, Portugal
Jul 21
to
Jul 24
Latitude Festival
Latitude Festival at Henham Park
Henham Park Southwold, England, United Kingdom
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Fuji Rock Festival
Fuji Rock Festival at Naeba ski resort
Naeba ski resort Minamiuonuma-gun, Niigata-ken, Japan
Oct 28
Foals
Foals at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
Foals
Foals at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Oct 30
Foals
Foals at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 1
Foals
Foals at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Nov 3
Foals
Foals at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 4
Foals
Foals at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TX
Nov 7
Foals
Foals at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 8
Foals
Foals at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 11
Foals
Foals at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 12
Foals
Foals at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Nov 13
Foals
Foals at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Nov 15
Foals
Foals at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 16
Foals
Foals at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Corona Capital
Corona Capital at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Dec 1
Foals
Foals at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Dec 2
Foals
Foals at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Dec 6
Foals
Foals at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Dec 7
Foals
Foals at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Dec 9
Foals
Foals at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Dec 10
Foals
Foals at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 11
Foals
Foals at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Dec 13
Foals
Foals at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Dec 14
Foals
Foals at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Dec 16
Foals
Foals at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Dec 17
Foals
Foals at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Dec 18
Foals
Foals at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jan 21
Foals - Early and Late Show
Foals - Early and Late Show at Liquid Rooms
Liquid Rooms Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 22
Foals - Early and Late Show
Foals - Early and Late Show at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 24
Foals - Early and Late Show
Foals - Early and Late Show at O2 Academy Liverpool
O2 Academy Liverpool Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Jan 26
Foals
Foals at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Jan 27
Foals
Foals at Engine Rooms
Engine Rooms Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Jan 28
Foals
Foals at O2 Academy Oxford
O2 Academy Oxford Oxford, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Foals on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Foals' Zumic artist page.

1
260
artists
Foals
genres
Alt Rock Indie Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Foals
Foals
Dec
16
Foals
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Foals Add 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 12, 2019
Foals Add 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Indie Rock Cherry Glazerr Foals Local Natives
2
1617
image for article Foals Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 23, 2019
Foals Set 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Rock Foals
2
1801
image for article FOALS Add 2016 Tour Dates With Bear Hands and Kiev: Ticket Presale Code Info
July 13, 2016
FOALS Add 2016 Tour Dates With Bear Hands and Kiev: Ticket Presal...
Tickets Alt Rock Bear Hands Foals
1
926
Back to top
seating chart