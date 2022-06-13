Foals Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Foals have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Life Is Yours. The LP is scheduled for release on June 17. The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from October into November.

Before the American tour, Foals will be touring Europe into July. This year is shaping up to be the most time the band has spent on the road since 2019 when they performed over 100 times in conjunction with their epic two-part album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost.

When do Foals 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin June 14. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foals Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Foals Foals at Terminal 5 Terminal 5 New York, NY buy tickets

Foals All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Foals on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Foals' Zumic artist page.