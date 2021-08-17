Foo Fighters Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Before the pandemic started, Foo Fighters were looking forward to celebrating 25 years on the road. Along came the COVID-19 monkey wrench, thrown into the gears. Now that vaccinations are making the world safer, restrictions are easing and the band has added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. This week, four new UK shows have been added in Manchester, Birmingham, and London.

Opening on select dates for the world tour will be a talented pool of musicians in their own right: St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, Loose Articles, Hot Milk, and/or Shame. Foo Fighters also have a number of headlining performances and festival appearances lined up for this year and 2022. Earlier this year, Dave Grohl released a new documentary called What Drives Us about musicians' life on the road.

When do Foo Fighters 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins August 20. Fan club presales begin August 18. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FFRETURNS22. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foo Fighters All Tour Dates and Tickets

