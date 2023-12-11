View all results for 'alt'
Foo Fighters Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ concerts in North America, Europe, Oceania
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 11, 2023

This week, Foo Fighters added 2024 North American tour dates.

Billed as Everything or Nothing at All — a nod to a song from their latest album — three new Foo Fighters concerts are planned at large-scale venues in Texas and North Carolina. The opening act will be Nova Twins. More Foo dates are expected to be announced later, so check back when that information becomes available.

2023 has been a big year for the Foos. They group started a new era with Josh Freese on drums and released a new album, But Here We Are, in June. The group have one more concert to close out the year in Australia, before returning to the stage in New Zealand in mid-January. They will tour through Western Europe starting in June, with headlining shows and festival performances.

When do Foo Fighters 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 14. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin December 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is GLASS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foo Fighters Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Foo Fighters All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 20
Foo Fighters, The Breeders, and Dick Move at Go Media Stadium
Go Media Stadium Auckland, New Zealand
Jan 24
Foo Fighters, The Breeders, and Dick Move at Orangetheory Stadium
Orangetheory Stadium Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Jan 27
Foo Fighters, The Breeders, and Dick Move at Sky Stadium
Sky Stadium Wellington, New Zealand
May 1
Foo Fighters and Nova Twins at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 7
Foo Fighters and Nova Twins at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
May 9
Foo Fighters and Nova Twins at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Jun 13
Foo Fighters, Wet Leg, and Loose Articles at Emirates Old Trafford
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Foo Fighters, Courtney Barnett, and Chroma at Emirates Old Trafford
Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Foo Fighters, Courtney Barnett, and Honeyblood at Hampden Park National Stadium
Hampden Park National Stadium Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Foo Fighters, Wet Leg, and Shame at London Stadium
London Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Foo Fighters, Courtney Barnett, and Hot Milk at London Stadium
London Stadium London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
Foo Fighters, Wet Leg, and Himalayas at Principality Stadium
Principality Stadium Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Foo Fighters, Courtney Barnett, and Hot Milk at Villa Park
Villa Park Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Hellfest Open Air Festival at Clisson, France
Clisson, France France, Europe
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Hellfest 2024 at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 27
to
Jun 29
Jera On Air Festival 2024 at Jera On Air
Jera On Air Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Rock Werchter Festival at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 17
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and Mammoth WVH at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jul 19
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jul 21
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jul 23
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jul 25
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and Mammoth WVH at Great American Ball Park
Great American Ball Park Cincinnati, OH
Jul 28
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and L7 at Target Field
Target Field Minneapolis, MN
Aug 3
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and Mammoth WVH at Empower Field At Mile High
Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Aug 7
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Alex G at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Aug 9
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers at BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Aug 11
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and Alex G at BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Aug 16
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and Alex G at Providence Park (formerly Jeld-Wen Field)
Providence Park (formerly Jeld-Wen Field) Portland, OR
Aug 18
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and Alex G at T-Mobile Park
T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Foo Fighters on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Foo Fighters' Zumic artist page.

artists
Foo Fighters
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Indie Rock
image for artist Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters
Jul
17
Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, and Mammoth WVH
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Jul
19
Foo Fighters, The Hives, and Amyl and The Sniffers
Citi Field Flushing, NY
