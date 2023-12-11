Foo Fighters Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Foo Fighters added 2024 North American tour dates.

Billed as Everything or Nothing at All — a nod to a song from their latest album — three new Foo Fighters concerts are planned at large-scale venues in Texas and North Carolina. The opening act will be Nova Twins. More Foo dates are expected to be announced later, so check back when that information becomes available.

2023 has been a big year for the Foos. They group started a new era with Josh Freese on drums and released a new album, But Here We Are, in June. The group have one more concert to close out the year in Australia, before returning to the stage in New Zealand in mid-January. They will tour through Western Europe starting in June, with headlining shows and festival performances.

When do Foo Fighters 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 14. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin December 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is GLASS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foo Fighters All Tour Dates and Tickets

