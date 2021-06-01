Foo Fighters Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Last year, Foo Fighters were looking forward to celebrating 25 years on the road before the COVID-19 monkey wrench got thrown into the gears. Now that restrictions are easing, the band has shared 2021 tour dates.

At this time, six new shows are planned in Ohio, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Opening on all dates will be hard rockers Radkey. A post on Foo Fighters' social media says more shows will be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Foo Fighters also have a number of festival appearances lined up for this year and 2022. Last month, Dave Grohl released a new documentary called What Drives Us about musicians' life on the road.

When do Foo Fighters 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for Foo Fighters fan club and Citi cardmembers are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foo Fighters All Tour Dates and Tickets

