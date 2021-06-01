View all results for 'alt'
Foo Fighters Plan 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Back on the road in 2021
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 1, 2021

Last year, Foo Fighters were looking forward to celebrating 25 years on the road before the COVID-19 monkey wrench got thrown into the gears. Now that restrictions are easing, the band has shared 2021 tour dates.

At this time, six new shows are planned in Ohio, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Opening on all dates will be hard rockers Radkey. A post on Foo Fighters' social media says more shows will be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available. Foo Fighters also have a number of festival appearances lined up for this year and 2022. Last month, Dave Grohl released a new documentary called What Drives Us about musicians' life on the road.

When do Foo Fighters 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for Foo Fighters fan club and Citi cardmembers are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foo Fighters All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 19
Rock in Rio Lisboa
Rock in Rio Lisboa at Parque da Bela Vista
Parque da Bela Vista Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 28
Foo Fighters and Radkey
Foo Fighters and Radkey at The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, OH
Jul 29
to
Aug 1
Lollapalooza 2021
Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Jul 29
Jimmy Eat World, All Time Low, Miley Cyrus, Cash Cash, and Steve Aoki
Jimmy Eat World, All Time Low, Miley Cyrus, Cash Cash, and Steve Aoki at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Jul 30
Foo Fighters and Radkey
Foo Fighters and Radkey at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 3
Foo Fighters and Radkey
Foo Fighters and Radkey at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 5
Foo Fighters and Radkey
Foo Fighters and Radkey at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Aug 7
Foo Fighters and Radkey
Foo Fighters and Radkey at Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 9
Foo Fighters and Radkey
Foo Fighters and Radkey at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Sep 2
to
Sep 5
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at The Bonnaroo Farm
The Bonnaroo Farm Manchester, TN
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
BottleRock Napa Valley 2021
BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 27
to
May 29
Boston Calling Music Festival
Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex
Harvard Athletic Complex Boston, MA
Jun 8
Foo Fighters, The Pretty Reckless, and Greta Van Fleet
Foo Fighters, The Pretty Reckless, and Greta Van Fleet at Flughafen Tempelhof
Flughafen Tempelhof Berlin, Germany
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 12
I-Days Festival - Foo Fighters
I-Days Festival - Foo Fighters at Area EXPO - Experience
Area EXPO - Experience Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 16
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters at Ciudad artes y ciencias
Ciudad artes y ciencias València, Comunidad Valenciana, Spain
Jun 22
Festival De Nimes - Foo Fighters
Festival De Nimes - Foo Fighters at Arenes de Nimes
Arenes de Nimes Nîmes, France
Jun 23
Festival De Nimes - Foo Fighters
Festival De Nimes - Foo Fighters at Arenes de Nimes
Arenes de Nimes Nîmes, France

We recommend following Foo Fighters on social media and signing up for the band's free newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Foo Fighters' Zumic artist page.

2
2200
artists
Foo Fighters
genres
Alt Rock Grunge Hard Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
