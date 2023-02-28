Foo Fighters Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Foo Fighters have announced 2023 headlining tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set for May and June in New Hampshire, Arkansas, and Alabama. The band has not announced yet who will fill the drum kit for the late Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March of 2022. Foo Fighters also have a handful of festival performances.

When do Foo Fighters 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for Artist and Citi cardholders begin February 28 at 12pm ET. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is F2xZ3r7F. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foo Fighters All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Foo Fighters on social media and signing up for the band's free newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

