Foo Fighters Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Three headlining shows and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 28, 2023

Hard rockers Foo Fighters have announced 2023 headlining tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set for May and June in New Hampshire, Arkansas, and Alabama. The band has not announced yet who will fill the drum kit for the late Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March of 2022. Foo Fighters also have a handful of festival performances.

When do Foo Fighters 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for Artist and Citi cardholders begin February 28 at 12pm ET. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is F2xZ3r7F. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foo Fighters Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Festival Area Asbury Park, NJ

Foo Fighters All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 24
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
May 25
to
May 28
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 26
to
May 28
Boston Calling Music Festival
Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex
Harvard Athletic Complex Boston, MA
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rock im Park
Rock im Park at Nuremberg, DE
Nuremberg, DE Germany, Europe
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rock am Ring
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 14
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Manchester, TN
Manchester, TN Manchester, TN
Jun 16
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Jul 6
to
Jul 16
RBC Bluesfest
RBC Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats
LeBreton Flats Ottawa, ON, Canada
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Harley-Davidson Homecoming
Harley-Davidson Homecoming at Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin, United States
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Fuji Rock Festival
Fuji Rock Festival at Naeba ski resort
Naeba ski resort Minamiuonuma-gun, Niigata-ken, Japan
Sep 2
to
Sep 10
The Town Festival
The Town Festival at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at Asbury Festival Area
Asbury Festival Area Asbury Park, NJ

We recommend following Foo Fighters on social media and signing up for the band's free newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Foo Fighters' Zumic artist page.

artists
Foo Fighters
genres
Alt Rock Hard Rock
image for artist Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters
