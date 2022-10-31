For King & Country Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

For King & Country have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their latest album, What Are We Waiting For?

Thirty-two new concerts are set at large-scale venues across the USA from March into May. Previously, the Christian pop / rock group fronted by brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone announced A Drummer Boy Christmas tour for America in November and December.

When do For King & Country 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin November 1. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following For King & Country on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

