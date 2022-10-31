View all results for 'alt'
For King & Country Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

47 concerts across USA
Published October 31, 2022

For King & Country have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their latest album, What Are We Waiting For?

Thirty-two new concerts are set at large-scale venues across the USA from March into May. Previously, the Christian pop / rock group fronted by brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone announced A Drummer Boy Christmas tour for America in November and December.

When do For King & Country 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin November 1. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For King & Country All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 26
For King & Country
For King & Country at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Nov 27
For King & Country
For King & Country at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Dec 1
For King & Country
For King & Country at Tsongas Center
Tsongas Center Lowell, MA
Dec 2
For King & Country
For King & Country at Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena
Chesapeake Employers' Insurance Arena Baltimore, MD
Dec 3
For King & Country
For King & Country at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Dec 4
For King & Country
For King & Country at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Dec 8
For King & Country
For King & Country at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Dec 9
For King & Country
For King & Country at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Dec 10
For King & Country
For King & Country at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Dec 11
For King & Country
For King & Country at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Dec 15
For King & Country
For King & Country at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Dec 16
For King & Country
For King & Country at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Dec 17
For King & Country
For King & Country at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 18
For King & Country
For King & Country at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Dec 19
For King & Country
For King & Country at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Mar 25
For King & Country
For King & Country at Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Neal S. Blaisdell Center Honolulu, HI
Apr 5
For King & Country
For King & Country at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Apr 6
For King & Country
For King & Country at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Apr 7
For King & Country
For King & Country at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Apr 8
For King & Country
For King & Country at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Apr 13
For King & Country
For King & Country at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, MS
Apr 14
For King & Country
For King & Country at Brookshire Grocery Arena
Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA
Apr 15
For King & Country
For King & Country at Bell County Expo Center
Bell County Expo Center Belton, TX
Apr 16
For King & Country
For King & Country at American Bank Center
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX
Apr 20
For King & Country
For King & Country at Blue Cross Arena
Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY
Apr 21
For King & Country
For King & Country at MVP Arena
MVP Arena Albany, NY
Apr 22
For King & Country
For King & Country at Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center Norfolk, VA
Apr 23
For King & Country
For King & Country at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Apr 27
For King & Country
For King & Country at First National Bank Arena
First National Bank Arena Jonesboro, AR
Apr 28
For King & Country
For King & Country at Hartman Arena
Hartman Arena Park City, KS
Apr 29
For King & Country
For King & Country at United Wireless Arena
United Wireless Arena Dodge City, KS
Apr 30
For King & Country
For King & Country at Baxter Arena
Baxter Arena Omaha, NE
May 2
For King & Country
For King & Country at El Paso County Coliseum
El Paso County Coliseum El Paso, TX
May 4
For King & Country
For King & Country at Foster Communications Coliseum
Foster Communications Coliseum San Angelo, TX
May 5
For King & Country
For King & Country at Reed Arena
Reed Arena College Station, TX
May 6
For King & Country
For King & Country at Ford Park Event Center
Ford Park Event Center Beaumont, TX
May 7
For King & Country
For King & Country at United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena)
United Supermarkets Arena (formerly United Spirit Arena) Lubbock, TX
May 11
For King & Country
For King & Country at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
May 12
For King & Country
For King & Country at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
May 13
For King & Country
For King & Country at Macon Centreplex
Macon Centreplex Macon, GA
May 14
For King & Country
For King & Country at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
May 24
For King & Country
For King & Country at Centennial Concert Hall
Centennial Concert Hall Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 25
For King & Country
For King & Country at Elim Church
Elim Church Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 26
For King & Country
For King & Country at Christcity Church
Christcity Church Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 27
For King & Country
For King & Country at Christcity Church
Christcity Church Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 29
For King & Country
For King & Country at Winsport Arena at Canada Olympic Park
Winsport Arena at Canada Olympic Park Calgary, AB, Canada
May 31
For King & Country
For King & Country at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada

We recommend following For King & Country on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out For King & Country's Zumic artist page.

