Foreigner Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows; Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 10, 2022

Foreigner are preparing for another round of concerts under the bright lights of Las Vegas, with newly announced 2023 residency dates.

The Vegas residency is scheduled from March into April at The Venetian Theatre. According to promotional material, the band will perform their 2014 live album featuring their greatest hits, The Best of 4 & More. In the coming weeks, the classic rockers also have headlining concerts in South Africa, Mexico, and North America.

When do Foreigner 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 14. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin October 11. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foreigner All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 11
Foreigner
Foreigner at Grand Arena
Grand Arena Cape Town, WC, South Africa
Oct 20
to
Oct 23
Roxfest
Roxfest at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Solidaridad, Q.R., Mexico
Oct 23
Foreigner
Foreigner at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TX
Nov 11
Foreigner
Foreigner at Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, NJ
Nov 12
Foreigner
Foreigner at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Nov 15
Foreigner
Foreigner at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Nov 16
Foreigner
Foreigner at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek Coconut Creek, FL
Nov 17
Foreigner
Foreigner at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Nov 19
Foreigner
Foreigner at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Nov 20
Foreigner
Foreigner at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL
Mar 24
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 29
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 31
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 1
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 3
Foreigner
Foreigner at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Apr 5
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 7
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 8
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Foreigner on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Foreigner's Zumic artist page.

