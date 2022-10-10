Foreigner Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Foreigner are preparing for another round of concerts under the bright lights of Las Vegas, with newly announced 2023 residency dates.

The Vegas residency is scheduled from March into April at The Venetian Theatre. According to promotional material, the band will perform their 2014 live album featuring their greatest hits, The Best of 4 & More. In the coming weeks, the classic rockers also have headlining concerts in South Africa, Mexico, and North America.

When do Foreigner 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 14. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin October 11. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foreigner All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Foreigner on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Foreigner's Zumic artist page.