View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Foreigner Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows; Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 8, 2022

Foreigner have added tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned American shows are set from March into May of 2023.

Previously, Foreigner announced a 2023 Las Vegas residency scheduled from March into April at The Venetian Theatre. Promotional material says the band will perform the band's 2014 greatest hits live album, The Best of 4 & More. The band return to the road later this month with headlining shows on the East Coast.

When do Foreigner 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is URGENT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foreigner All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 11
Foreigner
Foreigner at Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, NJ
Nov 12
Foreigner
Foreigner at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Nov 15
Foreigner
Foreigner at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Nov 16
Foreigner
Foreigner at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek Coconut Creek, FL
Nov 17
Foreigner
Foreigner at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Nov 19
Foreigner
Foreigner at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Nov 20
Foreigner
Foreigner at Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL
Mar 24
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 26
Foreigner
Foreigner at Pechanga Resort and Casino
Pechanga Resort and Casino Temecula, CA
Mar 29
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 31
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 1
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 3
Foreigner
Foreigner at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Apr 5
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 7
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 8
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 11
Foreigner
Foreigner at Apache Casino Hotel
Apache Casino Hotel Lawton, OK
Apr 30
Foreigner
Foreigner at Hartman Arena
Hartman Arena Park City, KS
May 2
Foreigner
Foreigner at Stormont Vail Events Center
Stormont Vail Events Center Topeka, KS
May 9
Foreigner
Foreigner at Duluth Entertainment Convention Center
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Duluth, MN
May 10
Foreigner
Foreigner at Scheels Arena
Scheels Arena Fargo, ND
May 17
Foreigner
Foreigner at Old National Events Plaza
Old National Events Plaza Evansville, IN
May 19
Foreigner
Foreigner at Wings Event Center
Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI
May 21
Foreigner
Foreigner at Salem Civic Center
Salem Civic Center Salem, VA
May 23
Foreigner
Foreigner at 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial Johnstown, PA

We recommend following Foreigner on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Foreigner's Zumic artist page.

2
461
artists
Foreigner
genres
Classic Rock Hard Rock Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Foreigner
Foreigner
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Foreigner Add 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 22, 2021
Foreigner Add 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Foreigner
2
986
image for article Foreigner Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 13, 2020
Foreigner Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Classic Rock Metal Pop Rock Rock Europe Foreigner Kansas
1
2847
image for article Foreigner Expand 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
October 22, 2019
Foreigner Expand 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Classic Rock Metal Pop Rock Rock Foreigner
1
1171
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart