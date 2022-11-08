Foreigner Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Foreigner have added tour dates to their schedule. The newly planned American shows are set from March into May of 2023.

Previously, Foreigner announced a 2023 Las Vegas residency scheduled from March into April at The Venetian Theatre. Promotional material says the band will perform the band's 2014 greatest hits live album, The Best of 4 & More. The band return to the road later this month with headlining shows on the East Coast.

When do Foreigner 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is URGENT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foreigner All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Foreigner on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Foreigner's Zumic artist page.