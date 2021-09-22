View all results for 'alt'
Foreigner Add 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Residency at the Venetian Theatre
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 22, 2021

Foreigner are preparing for another round of concerts under the bright lights of Las Vegas, announcing 2022 residency dates. The newly announced dates are scheduled from March into April at The Venetian Theatre.

Next week, the classic rockers head out on a tour through North America into November, delivering their signature style of anthemic pop rock. Next March, the band will tour through Canada before the Vegas residency and then begin a European tour in May.

When do Foreigner 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins September 24. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before you rock out with the band's fan-favorite songs such as "Juke Box Hero" and "Cold As Ice," please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Foreigner Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Foreigner All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 24
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
The Fruit Yard Amphitheater Modesto, CA
Sep 25
Foreigner
Foreigner at Seven Feathers Hotel & Casino
Seven Feathers Hotel & Casino Canyonville, OR
Sep 26
Foreigner
Foreigner at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Sep 29
Foreigner
Foreigner at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Oct 1
Foreigner
Foreigner at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 2
Foreigner
Foreigner at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 11
Foreigner
Foreigner at Fox Theatre - Detroit
Fox Theatre - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 12
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre Youngstown, Ohio
Oct 13
Foreigner
Foreigner at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 15
Foreigner
Foreigner at Freedom Hall Civic Center
Freedom Hall Civic Center Johnson City, TN
Oct 17
Foreigner
Foreigner at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Oct 18
Foreigner
Foreigner at Palace Theatre Columbus
Palace Theatre Columbus Columbus, OH
Oct 19
Foreigner
Foreigner at Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Charleston Municipal Auditorium Charleston, WV
Oct 21
Foreigner
Foreigner at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Oct 22
Foreigner
Foreigner at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA
Oct 23
Foreigner
Foreigner at MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion) Baltimore, MD
Oct 25
Foreigner
Foreigner at Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence Performing Arts Center Providence, RI
Oct 27
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 28
Foreigner
Foreigner at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Oct 29
Foreigner
Foreigner at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Oct 30
Foreigner
Foreigner at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Nov 4
Foreigner
Foreigner at Corbin Arena
Corbin Arena Corbin, KY
Nov 5
Foreigner
Foreigner at Sangamon Auditorium
Sangamon Auditorium Springfield, IL
Nov 6
Foreigner
Foreigner at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Nov 8
Foreigner
Foreigner at Savannah Civic Center
Savannah Civic Center Savannah, GA
Nov 9
Foreigner
Foreigner at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Nov 10
Foreigner
Foreigner at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
Nov 12
Foreigner
Foreigner at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
Nov 13
Foreigner
Foreigner at BancorpSouth Arena
BancorpSouth Arena Tupelo, MS
Nov 14
Foreigner
Foreigner at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Nov 16
Foreigner
Foreigner at Von Braun Center Concert Hall
Von Braun Center Concert Hall Huntsville, AL
Nov 17
Foreigner
Foreigner at BJCC Concert Hall
BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham, AL
Nov 19
Foreigner
Foreigner at IP Casino Resort And Spa
IP Casino Resort And Spa Biloxi, MS
Nov 20
Foreigner
Foreigner at Pensacola Saenger Theatre
Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola, FL
Nov 21
John Fogerty and Foreigner
John Fogerty and Foreigner at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Feb 19
to
Feb 26
The 70's Rock & Romance Cruise 2022
The 70's Rock & Romance Cruise 2022 at Port Everglades - Fort Lauderdale
Port Everglades - Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 17
Foreigner
Foreigner at River Cree Resort & Casino
River Cree Resort & Casino Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 18
Foreigner
Foreigner at River Cree Resort & Casino
River Cree Resort & Casino Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 19
Foreigner
Foreigner at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 20
Foreigner
Foreigner at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 25
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 26
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Mar 30
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 1
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 2
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 6
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 8
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 9
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 11
Foreigner
Foreigner at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Apr 19
Foreigner
Foreigner at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts San Antonio, TX
Apr 20
Foreigner
Foreigner at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center Midland, TX
May 10
Foreigner, Whitesnake, and Europe
Foreigner, Whitesnake, and Europe at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 12
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 14
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe at Utilita Arena Newcastle
Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
May 16
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
May 18
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 20
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
May 22
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 25
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Foreigner and The Dead Daisies
Foreigner and The Dead Daisies at Stadtpark Freilichtbühne
Stadtpark Freilichtbühne Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 4
Foreigner and The Dead Daisies
Foreigner and The Dead Daisies at SpardaWelt Freilichtbüh.Killesb.
SpardaWelt Freilichtbüh.Killesb. Stuttgart, Germany
Jun 5
Foreigner
Foreigner at Rittal Arena Wetzlar
Rittal Arena Wetzlar Wetzlar, HE, Germany
Jun 8
Foreigner and The Dead Daisies
Foreigner and The Dead Daisies at Zitadelle Spandau
Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany
Jun 10
Foreigner and The Dead Daisies
Foreigner and The Dead Daisies at Freilichtbühne Peißnitz
Freilichtbühne Peißnitz Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Jun 11
Foreigner, Saga, The New Roses
Foreigner, Saga, The New Roses at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, BY, Germany
Jun 12
Foreigner
Foreigner at Burg Clam
Burg Clam Klam bei Grein, Oberösterreich, Austria
Jun 14
Foreigner
Foreigner at Plaza de Toros Coliseo Balear
Plaza de Toros Coliseo Balear Palma, PM, Spain
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Rock the Ring
Rock the Ring at Autobahnkreisel Betzholz
Autobahnkreisel Betzholz Hinwil, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 16
Foreigner
Foreigner at Schloss Bruchsal Schlossgarten
Schloss Bruchsal Schlossgarten Bruchsal, BW, Germany
Jun 20
Foreigner
Foreigner at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Jun 24
Foreigner
Foreigner at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, Île-de-France, France

We recommend following Foreigner on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Foreigner's Zumic artist page.

