Foreigner Add 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Foreigner are preparing for another round of concerts under the bright lights of Las Vegas, announcing 2022 residency dates. The newly announced dates are scheduled from March into April at The Venetian Theatre.
Next week, the classic rockers head out on a tour through North America into November, delivering their signature style of anthemic pop rock. Next March, the band will tour through Canada before the Vegas residency and then begin a European tour in May.
When do Foreigner 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins September 24. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before you rock out with the band's fan-favorite songs such as "Juke Box Hero" and "Cold As Ice," please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Foreigner Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Oct 27
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Oct 29
State Theatre New Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ
Foreigner All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 24
The Fruit Yard Amphitheater
Modesto, CA
Sep 25
Seven Feathers Hotel & Casino
Canyonville, OR
Sep 26
Grand Sierra Theatre
Reno, NV
Sep 29
Mountain Winery
Saratoga, CA
Oct 1
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 2
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 11
Fox Theatre - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Oct 12
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
Youngstown, Ohio
Oct 13
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 15
Freedom Hall Civic Center
Johnson City, TN
Oct 17
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville, TN
Oct 18
Palace Theatre Columbus
Columbus, OH
Oct 19
Charleston Municipal Auditorium
Charleston, WV
Oct 21
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Reading, PA
Oct 22
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Oct 23
MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six Pavilion)
Baltimore, MD
Oct 25
Providence Performing Arts Center
Providence, RI
Oct 27
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Oct 28
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton, NH
Oct 29
State Theatre New Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ
Oct 30
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Nov 5
Sangamon Auditorium
Springfield, IL
Nov 6
Landers Center
Southaven, MS
Nov 8
Savannah Civic Center
Savannah, GA
Nov 9
Bell Auditorium
Augusta, GA
Nov 10
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Greenville, SC
Nov 12
Macon City Auditorium
Macon, GA
Nov 13
BancorpSouth Arena
Tupelo, MS
Nov 14
Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon, MS
Nov 16
Von Braun Center Concert Hall
Huntsville, AL
Nov 17
BJCC Concert Hall
Birmingham, AL
Nov 19
IP Casino Resort And Spa
Biloxi, MS
Nov 20
Pensacola Saenger Theatre
Pensacola, FL
Feb 19
to
Feb 26
Port Everglades - Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 17
River Cree Resort & Casino
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 18
River Cree Resort & Casino
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 19
Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 20
Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 25
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 26
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 30
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 1
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 2
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 6
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 8
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 9
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 11
Abraham Chavez Theatre
El Paso, TX
Apr 19
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
San Antonio, TX
Apr 20
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Midland, TX
May 10
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
May 12
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 14
Utilita Arena Newcastle
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
May 16
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
May 18
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 20
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
May 22
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 25
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Stadtpark Freilichtbühne
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 4
SpardaWelt Freilichtbüh.Killesb.
Stuttgart, Germany
Jun 5
Rittal Arena Wetzlar
Wetzlar, HE, Germany
Jun 8
Zitadelle Spandau
Berlin, Germany
Jun 10
Freilichtbühne Peißnitz
Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Jun 11
Olympiahalle
München, BY, Germany
Jun 12
Burg Clam
Klam bei Grein, Oberösterreich, Austria
Jun 14
Plaza de Toros Coliseo Balear
Palma, PM, Spain
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Autobahnkreisel Betzholz
Hinwil, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 16
Schloss Bruchsal Schlossgarten
Bruchsal, BW, Germany
Jun 20
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Jun 24
L'Olympia
Paris, Île-de-France, France
We recommend following Foreigner on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
