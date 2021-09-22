Foreigner Add 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Foreigner are preparing for another round of concerts under the bright lights of Las Vegas, announcing 2022 residency dates. The newly announced dates are scheduled from March into April at The Venetian Theatre.

Next week, the classic rockers head out on a tour through North America into November, delivering their signature style of anthemic pop rock. Next March, the band will tour through Canada before the Vegas residency and then begin a European tour in May.

When do Foreigner 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins September 24. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before you rock out with the band's fan-favorite songs such as "Juke Box Hero" and "Cold As Ice," please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Foreigner All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Foreigner on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Foreigner's Zumic artist page.