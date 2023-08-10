View all results for 'alt'
Foreigner Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Farewell Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 10, 2023

Foreigner have added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

The band are currently on their Historic Farewell Tour extending into mid-November with opening act Loverboy on select dates. Four new March concerts have been announced with one in Alabama and three in Florida.

Vocalist Kelly Hansen explained the band's decision to call it quits with Billboard:

This catalog of songs, it’s extremely challenging for a rock tenor vocalist like myself to sing... I never would have thought in a million years I’d be singing these songs in the keys at this age, and I don’t know how much longer I can do that at the level I need do. You can drop keys and do this and do that, but I’m more of an old school person. If I’m not doing it for real then I shouldn’t be doing it.
When do Foreigner 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The presale password for the Alabama show is VINYL. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foreigner Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 3
Foreigner and Loverboy at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Foreigner All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 11
Foreigner and Loverboy at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 12
Foreigner and Loverboy at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 14
Foreigner and Loverboy at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Aug 16
Foreigner and Loverboy at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Aug 18
Foreigner and Loverboy at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 20
Foreigner and Loverboy at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Aug 21
Foreigner and Loverboy at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Aug 23
Foreigner and Loverboy at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 24
Foreigner and Loverboy at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 30
Foreigner and Loverboy at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Sep 1
Foreigner and Loverboy at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Sep 2
Foreigner and Loverboy at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Sep 3
Foreigner and Loverboy at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Sep 22
Foreigner at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Sep 23
Foreigner at Little Creek Casino Resort
Little Creek Casino Resort Shelton, WA
Sep 25
Foreigner at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Bozeman, MT
Sep 26
Foreigner at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Sep 29
Foreigner at Chumash Casino
Chumash Casino Santa Ynez, CA
Sep 30
Foreigner at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA
Oct 1
Foreigner at Harrah's Resort SoCal
Harrah's Resort SoCal Funner, CA
Oct 6
Foreigner at Riverwind Casino
Riverwind Casino Norman, OK
Oct 14
Foreigner at Event Center at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
Event Center at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH
Oct 18
Foreigner at Xtream Arena
Xtream Arena Coralville, IA
Oct 19
Foreigner at Event Center at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
Event Center at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH
Oct 22
Foreigner at State Farm Center
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Oct 24
Foreigner at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Oct 27
Foreigner at Mark G Etess Arena At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Parking
Mark G Etess Arena At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Parking Atlantic City, NJ
Oct 28
Foreigner at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Oct 30
Foreigner at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
Nov 1
Foreigner at Freedom Hall Civic Center
Freedom Hall Civic Center Johnson City, TN
Nov 3
Foreigner at Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana Elizabeth, IN
Nov 4
Foreigner at Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds New Buffalo, MI
Nov 7
Foreigner at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
Nov 11
Foreigner at IP Casino Resort And Spa
IP Casino Resort And Spa Biloxi, MS
Nov 13
Foreigner at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Nov 17
Foreigner at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Nov 18
Foreigner at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Mar 6
Foreigner at Saenger Theatre Mobile
Saenger Theatre Mobile Mobile, AL
Mar 10
Foreigner at Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater
Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater Key West, FL
Mar 12
Foreigner at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Mar 13
Foreigner at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Foreigner on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Foreigner's Zumic artist page.

