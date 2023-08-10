Foreigner Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Foreigner have added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

The band are currently on their Historic Farewell Tour extending into mid-November with opening act Loverboy on select dates. Four new March concerts have been announced with one in Alabama and three in Florida.

Vocalist Kelly Hansen explained the band's decision to call it quits with Billboard:

This catalog of songs, it’s extremely challenging for a rock tenor vocalist like myself to sing... I never would have thought in a million years I’d be singing these songs in the keys at this age, and I don’t know how much longer I can do that at the level I need do. You can drop keys and do this and do that, but I’m more of an old school person. If I’m not doing it for real then I shouldn’t be doing it.

When do Foreigner 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The presale password for the Alabama show is VINYL. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foreigner All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Foreigner on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Foreigner's Zumic artist page.