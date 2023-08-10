Foreigner Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Foreigner have added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.
The band are currently on their Historic Farewell Tour extending into mid-November with opening act Loverboy on select dates. Four new March concerts have been announced with one in Alabama and three in Florida.
Vocalist Kelly Hansen explained the band's decision to call it quits with Billboard:
This catalog of songs, it’s extremely challenging for a rock tenor vocalist like myself to sing... I never would have thought in a million years I’d be singing these songs in the keys at this age, and I don’t know how much longer I can do that at the level I need do. You can drop keys and do this and do that, but I’m more of an old school person. If I’m not doing it for real then I shouldn’t be doing it.
When do Foreigner 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The presale password for the Alabama show is VINYL. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Foreigner Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 3
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Foreigner All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 11
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Aug 12
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Aug 14
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Aug 18
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 20
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 21
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Aug 23
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Aug 24
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Aug 30
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Sep 1
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Sep 2
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Sep 3
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Sep 22
Northern Quest Casino
Airway Heights, WA
Sep 23
Little Creek Casino Resort
Shelton, WA
Sep 25
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Bozeman, MT
Sep 26
Mountain America Center
Idaho Falls, ID
Sep 29
Chumash Casino
Santa Ynez, CA
Sep 30
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Indio, CA
Oct 1
Harrah's Resort SoCal
Funner, CA
Oct 6
Riverwind Casino
Norman, OK
Oct 14
Event Center at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH
Oct 18
Xtream Arena
Coralville, IA
Oct 19
Event Center at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH
Oct 22
State Farm Center
Champaign, IL
Oct 24
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Fort Wayne, IN
Oct 27
Mark G Etess Arena At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Parking
Atlantic City, NJ
Oct 28
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Oct 30
Township Auditorium
Columbia, SC
Nov 1
Freedom Hall Civic Center
Johnson City, TN
Nov 3
Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
Elizabeth, IN
Nov 4
Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
New Buffalo, MI
Nov 7
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa, AL
Nov 11
IP Casino Resort And Spa
Biloxi, MS
Nov 13
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Nov 17
Wind Creek Event Center
Bethlehem, PA
Nov 18
Wind Creek Event Center
Bethlehem, PA
Mar 6
Saenger Theatre Mobile
Mobile, AL
Mar 10
Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater
Key West, FL
Mar 12
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
Mar 13
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Fort Myers, FL
For the most up-to-date information, follow Foreigner on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Foreigner's Zumic artist page.