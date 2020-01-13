View all results for 'alt'
Foreigner Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jukebox rock with Kansas and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 13, 2020

Foreigner have added Juke Box Heroes tour dates, with heavy-hitting opening acts Kansas and Europe on board from July to September at outdoor venues across the USA and Canada.

2020 is shaping up to be a busy year on the road for Foreigner, who have over 90 concerts planned. The band will perform with the Nashville Symphony later this month, before a 10-show Las Vegas residency from January through April. They will also be performing in Mexico, Chile, and Europe.

When do Foreigner 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the newly announced dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 17. Presales for Foreigner fan club, Kansas fan club, and VIP packages begin on January 14. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foreigner Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 22
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 23
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Foreigner All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 16
Foreigner and Nashville Symphony
Foreigner and Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
Jan 17
Foreigner and Nashville Symphony
Foreigner and Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
Jan 18
Foreigner and Nashville Symphony
Foreigner and Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
Jan 20
Foreigner
Foreigner at Niswonger Performing Arts Center-TN
Niswonger Performing Arts Center-TN Greeneville, TN
Jan 24
Foreigner
Foreigner at Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Jan 25
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jan 27
Foreigner
Foreigner at Visalia Convention Center
Visalia Convention Center Visalia, CA
Jan 29
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Jan 31
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 1
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Feb 4
Foreigner
Foreigner at First National Bank Arena
First National Bank Arena Jonesboro, AR
Feb 5
Foreigner
Foreigner at Dickies Arena
Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TX
Feb 7
Foreigner
Foreigner at IP Casino Resort And Spa
IP Casino Resort And Spa Biloxi, MS
Feb 8
Foreigner
Foreigner at IP Casino Resort And Spa
IP Casino Resort And Spa Biloxi, MS
Feb 10
Foreigner
Foreigner at Majestic Theatre San Antonio
Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, TX
Feb 11
Foreigner
Foreigner at Rudder Auditorium
Rudder Auditorium College Station, TX
Feb 13
Foreigner
Foreigner at River Spirit Casino Event Center
River Spirit Casino Event Center Tulsa, OK
Feb 14
Foreigner
Foreigner at Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium Shreveport, LA
Feb 15
Foreigner
Foreigner at Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA
Feb 28
to
Mar 1
Electric Daisy Carnival
Electric Daisy Carnival at Autodromo Hnos. Rodriguez
Autodromo Hnos. Rodriguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Feb 28
Foreigner
Foreigner at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mar 3
Foreigner
Foreigner at Movistar Arena
Movistar Arena Santiago, Región, Chile
Mar 10
Foreigner
Foreigner at Adler Theatre
Adler Theatre Davenport, IA
Mar 11
Foreigner
Foreigner at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Mar 13
Foreigner
Foreigner at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Treasure Island Resort & Casino Welch, MN
Mar 15
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 16
Foreigner
Foreigner at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Mar 18
Foreigner
Foreigner at Bridge View Center
Bridge View Center Ottumwa, IA
Mar 19
Foreigner
Foreigner at Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science
Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science Sioux Falls, SD
Mar 21
Foreigner
Foreigner at Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino
Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino Deadwood, SD
Mar 23
Foreigner
Foreigner at Casper Events Center
Casper Events Center Casper, WY
Mar 24
Foreigner
Foreigner at Butte Civic Center
Butte Civic Center Butte, MT
Mar 26
Foreigner
Foreigner at River Cree Resort & Casino
River Cree Resort & Casino Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 27
Foreigner
Foreigner at River Cree Resort & Casino
River Cree Resort & Casino Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 28
Foreigner
Foreigner at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 29
Foreigner
Foreigner at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 17
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 18
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 21
Foreigner
Foreigner at Tucson Music Hall
Tucson Music Hall Tucson, AZ
Apr 22
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 24
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 25
Foreigner
Foreigner at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
May 31
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe at Arena Birmingham
Arena Birmingham West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Jun 4
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 6
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe at Utilita Arena
Utilita Arena Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe
Whitesnake, Foreigner, and Europe at Manchester Arena
Manchester Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Foreigner
Foreigner at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Jun 13
Foreigner
Foreigner at SpardaWelt Freilichtbüh.Killesb.
SpardaWelt Freilichtbüh.Killesb. Stuttgart, Germany
Jun 14
Foreigner
Foreigner at Freilichtbühne Peißnitz
Freilichtbühne Peißnitz Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Jun 16
Foreigner
Foreigner at Hala Spodek
Hala Spodek Katowice, śląskie, Poland
Jun 18
to
Jun 21
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Festivalpark Stenehei
Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 19
Rock The Ring Music Festival
Rock The Ring Music Festival at Hinwil, Switzerland
Hinwil, Switzerland Hinwil, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 23
Foreigner
Foreigner at Stadtpark Freilichtbühne
Stadtpark Freilichtbühne Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jul 9
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jul 10
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jul 11
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jul 13
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 14
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jul 15
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Jul 17
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jul 18
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 21
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 22
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 24
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Providence Medical Center Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Jul 25
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 26
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 28
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 29
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 31
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 1
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 2
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at S&T Bank Music Park
S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown, PA
Aug 4
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston
Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston Boston, MA
Aug 5
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 7
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 8
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 9
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 21
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 22
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 23
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 25
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 26
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 28
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 29
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 30
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Sep 1
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 4
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Sep 5
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 6
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Coral Sky Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 8
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Sep 9
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven, MS
Sep 11
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 12
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 13
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe
Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX

We recommend following Foreigner on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Foreigner's Zumic artist page.

