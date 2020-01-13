Foreigner Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Foreigner have added Juke Box Heroes tour dates, with heavy-hitting opening acts Kansas and Europe on board from July to September at outdoor venues across the USA and Canada.
2020 is shaping up to be a busy year on the road for Foreigner, who have over 90 concerts planned. The band will perform with the Nashville Symphony later this month, before a 10-show Las Vegas residency from January through April. They will also be performing in Mexico, Chile, and Europe.
When do Foreigner 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the newly announced dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 17. Presales for Foreigner fan club, Kansas fan club, and VIP packages begin on January 14. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow.
Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Foreigner Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Aug 22
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 23
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Foreigner All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 16
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Nashville, TN
Jan 17
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Nashville, TN
Jan 18
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Nashville, TN
Jan 20
Niswonger Performing Arts Center-TN
Greeneville, TN
Jan 24
Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 25
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 27
Visalia Convention Center
Visalia, CA
Jan 29
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 31
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 1
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Feb 4
First National Bank Arena
Jonesboro, AR
Feb 5
Dickies Arena
Fort Worth, TX
Feb 7
IP Casino Resort And Spa
Biloxi, MS
Feb 8
IP Casino Resort And Spa
Biloxi, MS
Feb 10
Majestic Theatre San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
Feb 11
Rudder Auditorium
College Station, TX
Feb 13
River Spirit Casino Event Center
Tulsa, OK
Feb 14
Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium
Shreveport, LA
Feb 15
Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA
Feb 28
to
Mar 1
Autodromo Hnos. Rodriguez
Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Feb 28
Palacio De Los Deportes
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mar 3
Movistar Arena
Santiago, Región, Chile
Mar 10
Adler Theatre
Davenport, IA
Mar 11
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Mar 13
Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Welch, MN
Mar 16
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Mar 18
Bridge View Center
Ottumwa, IA
Mar 19
Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science
Sioux Falls, SD
Mar 21
Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel & Casino
Deadwood, SD
Mar 23
Casper Events Center
Casper, WY
Mar 24
Butte Civic Center
Butte, MT
Mar 26
River Cree Resort & Casino
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 27
River Cree Resort & Casino
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 28
Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 29
Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 17
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 18
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 21
Tucson Music Hall
Tucson, AZ
Apr 22
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 24
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 25
The Venetian Theatre
Las Vegas, NV
May 31
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 1
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Jun 3
Arena Birmingham
West Midlands, England, United Kingdom
Jun 4
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 6
Utilita Arena
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
Manchester Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Jun 13
SpardaWelt Freilichtbüh.Killesb.
Stuttgart, Germany
Jun 14
Freilichtbühne Peißnitz
Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Jun 16
Hala Spodek
Katowice, śląskie, Poland
Jun 18
to
Jun 21
Festivalpark Stenehei
Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 19
Hinwil, Switzerland
Hinwil, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 23
Stadtpark Freilichtbühne
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jul 9
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Jul 10
AK Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Jul 11
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jul 13
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Jul 14
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Jul 15
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Jul 17
Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
Jul 18
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Jul 21
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Jul 22
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jul 24
Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS
Jul 25
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 26
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 28
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jul 29
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 31
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Aug 1
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 2
S&T Bank Music Park
Burgettstown, PA
Aug 4
Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion - Boston
Boston, MA
Aug 5
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 7
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Aug 8
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 9
Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 21
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Aug 22
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 23
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 26
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 28
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 29
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 30
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL
Sep 1
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Sep 4
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Sep 5
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Sep 6
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 8
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Sep 9
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Southaven, MS
Sep 11
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Sep 12
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Sep 13
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
We recommend following Foreigner on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For concert tickets and more, check out Foreigner's Zumic artist page.