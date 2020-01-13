Foreigner Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Foreigner have added Juke Box Heroes tour dates, with heavy-hitting opening acts Kansas and Europe on board from July to September at outdoor venues across the USA and Canada.

2020 is shaping up to be a busy year on the road for Foreigner, who have over 90 concerts planned. The band will perform with the Nashville Symphony later this month, before a 10-show Las Vegas residency from January through April. They will also be performing in Mexico, Chile, and Europe.

When do Foreigner 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the newly announced dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 17. Presales for Foreigner fan club, Kansas fan club, and VIP packages begin on January 14. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue / radio presales will follow.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Foreigner All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Foreigner on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

