Four Year Strong Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Four Year Strong have set 2022 tour dates revisiting their 2010 album Enemy Of The World.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues from September into November. Opening acts on select dates will be Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and / or Youth Fountain. Four Year Strong also have a handful of festival performances lined up in the coming months.

The 11-track, 38 minute Enemy Of The World features popular punk anthems such as "Wasting Time (Eternal Summer), "It Must Really Suck To Be Four Year Strong Right Now," and "Tonight We Feel Alive (On A Saturday)."

When do Four Year Strong 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

