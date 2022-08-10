View all results for 'alt'
Four Year Strong Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Enemy Of The World' shows with Knuckle Puck, Microwave, Youth Fountain
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 10, 2022

Four Year Strong have set 2022 tour dates revisiting their 2010 album Enemy Of The World.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues from September into November. Opening acts on select dates will be Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and / or Youth Fountain. Four Year Strong also have a handful of festival performances lined up in the coming months.

The 11-track, 38 minute Enemy Of The World features popular punk anthems such as "Wasting Time (Eternal Summer), "It Must Really Suck To Be Four Year Strong Right Now," and "Tonight We Feel Alive (On A Saturday)."

When do Four Year Strong 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Four Year Strong Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 18
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Nov 19
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Four Year Strong All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 22
Four Year Strong and Microwave
Four Year Strong and Microwave at Canal Club
Canal Club Richmond, VA
Sep 23
to
Sep 25
Furnace Fest
Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces
Sloss Furnaces Birmingham, AL
Sep 23
Four Year Strong and Microwave
Four Year Strong and Microwave at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Sep 24
Four Year Strong and Microwave
Four Year Strong and Microwave at Amos Southend
Amos Southend Charlotte, NC
Sep 27
Four Year Strong and Microwave
Four Year Strong and Microwave at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Sep 28
Four Year Strong and Microwave
Four Year Strong and Microwave at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Sep 30
Four Year Strong and Microwave
Four Year Strong and Microwave at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Oct 1
Anti-Fest
Anti-Fest at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 14
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Oct 17
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Oriental Theater
Oriental Theater Denver, CO
Oct 18
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 20
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Oct 21
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 26
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Cornerstone - CA
Cornerstone - CA Berkeley, CA
Oct 27
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA
Oct 28
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Nov 1
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 2
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Nov 4
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at The Orpheum
The Orpheum Tampa, FL
Nov 5
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Masquerade - GA
Masquerade - GA Atlanta, GA
Nov 6
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Eastside Bowl
Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN
Nov 8
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 9
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Nov 11
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Nov 12
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Nov 13
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Nov 14
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 16
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Nov 18
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Nov 19
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain
Four Year Strong, Knuckle Puck, Microwave, and Youth Fountain at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

We recommend following Four Year Strong on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Four Year Strong's Zumic artist page.

