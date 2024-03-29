Fozzy Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Fozzy announced 2024 tour dates with opening acts The Nocturnal Affair and Clozure on select dates.
Celebrating their 25th anniversary, Fozzy will rock audiences at mid-sized North American venues in October. Before the new dates, Fozzy has festival performances at Earthday in Florida and Louder Than Life in Kentucky.
Oct 17
Apr 20
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Sep 26
Sep 29
Sep 29
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY
Oct 3
MadLife Stage & Studios Woodstock, GA
Oct 4
Underbelly Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Oct 5
The Orpheum Tampa, FL
Oct 6
Club LA Destin, FL
Oct 7
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Oct 10
The Radio Room Greenville, SC
Oct 11
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Oct 12
Tally Ho Theater Leesburg, VA
Oct 13
Mickey's Black Box Lititz, PA
Oct 14
Empire Live Albany, NY
Oct 17
Oct 18
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 19
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Oct 20
The Machine Shop Flint, MI
Oct 21
The Winchester Lakewood, OH
When do Fozzy 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Fozzy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Fozzy's Zumic artist page.