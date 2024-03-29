View all results for 'alt'
Fozzy Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Celebrating 25 years
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 29, 2024

Fozzy announced 2024 tour dates with opening acts The Nocturnal Affair and Clozure on select dates.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, Fozzy will rock audiences at mid-sized North American venues in October. Before the new dates, Fozzy has festival performances at Earthday in Florida and Louder Than Life in Kentucky.

Fozzy Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 17
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

Fozzy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 20
Earthday Birthday at The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Sep 26
to
Sep 29
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY
Oct 3
Fozzy at MadLife Stage & Studios
MadLife Stage & Studios Woodstock, GA
Oct 4
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at Underbelly Jacksonville
Underbelly Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Oct 5
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at The Orpheum
The Orpheum Tampa, FL
Oct 6
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at Club LA
Club LA Destin, FL
Oct 7
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Oct 10
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at The Radio Room
The Radio Room Greenville, SC
Oct 11
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Oct 12
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at Tally Ho Theater
Tally Ho Theater Leesburg, VA
Oct 13
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at Mickey's Black Box
Mickey's Black Box Lititz, PA
Oct 14
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Oct 17
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Oct 18
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 19
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Oct 20
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at The Machine Shop
The Machine Shop Flint, MI
Oct 21
Fozzy, The Nocturnal Affair, and Clozure at The Winchester
The Winchester Lakewood, OH
When do Fozzy 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Fozzy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Fozzy's Zumic artist page.

