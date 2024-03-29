Fozzy Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Fozzy announced 2024 tour dates with opening acts The Nocturnal Affair and Clozure on select dates.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, Fozzy will rock audiences at mid-sized North American venues in October. Before the new dates, Fozzy has festival performances at Earthday in Florida and Louder Than Life in Kentucky.

Fozzy All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Fozzy 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

