Fozzy Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Heavy metal band Fozzy — fronted by former professional wrestler Chris Jericho— have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Spotlight on North America.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled in October and November at North American venues. The opening acts include Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair, and Magdalne Rose. The band also has an August headlining show in London and a festival cruise departing from Miami next January.

When do Fozzy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales for VIP packages are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Fozzy All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Fozzy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Fozzy's Zumic artist page.