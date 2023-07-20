View all results for 'alt'
Fozzy Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Sixteen show North American tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 20, 2023

Heavy metal band Fozzy — fronted by former professional wrestler Chris Jericho— have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Spotlight on North America.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled in October and November at North American venues. The opening acts include Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair, and Magdalne Rose. The band also has an August headlining show in London and a festival cruise departing from Miami next January.

When do Fozzy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 21. Presales for VIP packages are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Fozzy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 25
Fozzy, Massive Wagons and Kris Barras at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at The Barrelhouse Ballroom
The Barrelhouse Ballroom Chattanooga, TN
Oct 20
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Oct 21
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at The Eclectic Room
The Eclectic Room Angola, IN
Oct 22
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at The Vixen
The Vixen McHenry, IL
Oct 23
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at The Forge
The Forge Joliet, IL
Oct 26
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Oct 27
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Oct 28
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at Icon Event Hall
Icon Event Hall Sioux Falls, SD
Oct 29
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at Skyway Theater
Skyway Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 30
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at Sanctuary Events Center
Sanctuary Events Center Fargo, ND
Nov 2
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at Hall 224
Hall 224 Lansing, MI
Nov 3
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at The Annex at The Red Zone
The Annex at The Red Zone Madison, WI
Nov 4
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at District 142
District 142 Wyandotte, MI
Nov 5
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at The Hawthorn
The Hawthorn St. Louis, MO
Nov 6
Fozzy, Seventh Day Slumber, The Nocturnal Affair and Magdalne Rose at Lafayette's Music Room - Memphis
Lafayette's Music Room - Memphis Memphis, TN
Jan 26
to
Jan 30
Chris Jericho’s Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea at Port of Miami Florida
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Fozzy on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Fozzy's Zumic artist page.

