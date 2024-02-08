Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Undefeated. The opening acts on select dates will be Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and / or Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June. Next month, Frank and the band have concerts in California and Las Vegas before heading over to Europe for headlining shows and dates with NOFX.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is UNDEFEATED. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Undefeated is scheduled for release on May 3.