Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in North America and Europe, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 8, 2024

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Undefeated. The opening acts on select dates will be Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and / or Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman

New shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June. Next month, Frank and the band have concerts in California and Las Vegas before heading over to Europe for headlining shows and dates with NOFX.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 26
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 15
Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls and Skinny Lister at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, CA
Mar 16
Shamrock Rebellion - Orange County at Oak Canyon Park
Oak Canyon Park Silverado, CA
Mar 17
Shamrock Rebellion -Las Vegas at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
May 12
NOFX and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls at Carroponte
Carroponte Sesto San Giovanni, Lombardia, Italy
May 14
NOFX and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
May 16
NOFX and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls at Le Phare - Chambéry Métropole
Le Phare - Chambéry Métropole Chambéry, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
May 17
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls - Early Show at Molotow
Molotow Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 17
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls - Late Show at Molotow
Molotow Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 23
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
May 24
to
May 26
Boston Calling at Harvard University Athletics Complex
Harvard University Athletics Complex Boston, MA
May 26
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
May 28
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
May 29
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 31
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Jun 1
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Jun 3
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Jun 4
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Jun 5
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 7
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Jun 8
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Jun 10
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Jun 11
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Jun 12
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jun 14
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Jun 15
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Jun 17
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Jun 18
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Jun 20
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Jun 21
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Jun 22
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Amigo The Devil, Bridge City Sinners, and Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jul 6
Docks Fest at Meridian Showground
Meridian Showground Cleethorpes, England, United Kingdom
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Y Not Festival at Pikehall
Pikehall Pikehall, England, United Kingdom
Sep 19
to
Sep 22
Lost Evenings 7 at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort
The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, ON, Canada
When do Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is UNDEFEATED. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Undefeated is scheduled for release on May 3. For more, check out Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Zumic artist page.

