Frankie Valli Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Last Encores.
The new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across the USA from January into October. The pop legend is currently on tour along the East Coast.
Now 89 years young, the energetic Frankie continues to excite fans with his wide catalog of popular songs like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," and plenty more.
When do Frankie Valli 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, American Express / Chase cardholders, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Frankie Valli Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Oct 13
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Oct 15
Bergen Performing Arts Center
Englewood, NJ
Nov 29
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Red Bank, NJ
Nov 30
NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Westbury, NY
Mar 22
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Frankie Valli All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 13
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Morristown, NJ
Oct 14
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Oct 15
Bergen Performing Arts Center
Englewood, NJ
Oct 26
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 27
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Thousand Oaks, CA
Nov 11
Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
Palm Springs, CA
Nov 12
San Jose Civic
San Jose, CA
Nov 16
Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Nov 17
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston, SC
Nov 18
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Sarasota, FL
Nov 29
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Red Bank, NJ
Nov 30
NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Westbury, NY
Dec 1
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Jan 12
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 13
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 14
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Jan 26
Lucas Oil Live At WinStar Casino
Thackerville, Oklahoma
Jan 27
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
North Little Rock, AR
Jan 28
Grand Ole Opry House
Nashville, TN
Feb 8
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Tampa, FL
Feb 9
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
Feb 10
Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando, FL
Mar 22
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Mar 23
Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boston, MA
Mar 24
The Lyric Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
Apr 4
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 5
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 6
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 22
Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 3
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Jul 5
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Jul 6
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 12
Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont, IL
Oct 24
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 25
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 26
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Las Vegas, NV
For the most up-to-date information, follow Frankie Valli on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Frankie Valli's Zumic artist page.