Frankie Valli Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Last Encores.

The new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across the USA from January into October. The pop legend is currently on tour along the East Coast.

Now 89 years young, the energetic Frankie continues to excite fans with his wide catalog of popular songs like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," and plenty more.

When do Frankie Valli 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, American Express / Chase cardholders, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Frankie Valli All Tour Dates and Tickets

