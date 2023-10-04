View all results for 'alt'
Frankie Valli Extends 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ shows for legendary vocalist and his group
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 4, 2023

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons added 2024 tour dates, billed as The Last Encores.

The new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across the USA from January into October. The pop legend is currently on tour along the East Coast.

Now 89 years young, the energetic Frankie continues to excite fans with his wide catalog of popular songs like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," and plenty more.

When do Frankie Valli 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, American Express / Chase cardholders, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Frankie Valli All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 13
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Oct 14
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA
Oct 15
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Bergen Performing Arts Center
Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood, NJ
Oct 26
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 27
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
Fred Kavli Theatre - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Thousand Oaks, CA
Nov 10
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at ASU Gammage
ASU Gammage Tempe, AZ
Nov 11
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs Palm Springs, CA
Nov 12
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Nov 16
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Florida Theatre Jacksonville
Florida Theatre Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Nov 17
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Nov 18
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Sarasota, FL
Nov 29
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank, NJ
Nov 30
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at NYCB Theatre at Westbury
NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury, NY
Dec 1
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jan 12
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jan 13
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jan 14
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jan 26
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Lucas Oil Live At WinStar Casino
Lucas Oil Live At WinStar Casino Thackerville, Oklahoma
Jan 27
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena)
Simmons Bank Arena (formerly Verizon Arena) North Little Rock, AR
Jan 28
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Feb 8
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Feb 9
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Feb 10
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Dr. Phillips Center
Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL
Mar 22
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Mar 23
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Mar 24
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at The Lyric Baltimore
The Lyric Baltimore Baltimore, MD
Apr 4
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 5
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 6
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 22
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Etess Arena
Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 3
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 5
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 6
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 12
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Oct 24
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 25
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 26
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Frankie Valli on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Frankie Valli's Zumic artist page.

