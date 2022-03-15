Franz Ferdinand Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand have added 2022 North American tour dates to their schedule. The shows are in conjunction with their 2022 retrospective album, Hits To The Head.
The newly planned concerts are set in August at mid-sized venues in the USA and Canada. Next month, the band will begin a tour through Europe which extends into May. In October, Franz return to Europe for more headlining shows.
When do Franz Ferdinand 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales for fan club members begin March 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mar 24
Cancelled
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 28
Cancelled
Brest Arena
Brest, Bretagne, France
Apr 14
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Apr 15
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 20
Zénith Paris - La Villette
Paris, France
Apr 21
Cirque Royal
Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 23
Halle 622
Zürich, Switzerland
Apr 25
Dom Športova
Zagreb, Croatia
Apr 27
Open Air Arena
Vienna, Austria
Apr 28
Postponed
Forum Karlin
Prague, Czechia
Apr 30
Centrum EXPO XXI
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
May 1
Haus Auensee
Leipzig, Germany
May 3
Schlachthof
Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
May 4
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 6
Zénith Grand Arena Lille
Lille, Hauts-de-France, France
May 7
Zenith de Rouen
Le Grand-Quevilly, Normandie, France
May 21
Rose Bowl - Pasadena
Pasadena, CA
Jul 6
Cancelled
A2 Club
Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Jul 8
Cancelled
Adrenaline Stadium
Moscow, Russia
Aug 4
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Aug 5
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Aug 8
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Aug 10
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Aug 12
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 15
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Aug 16
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Aug 17
History
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 19
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Aug 20
Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Aug 23
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 26
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 27
McMenamins Grand Lodge
Forest Grove, OR
Aug 30
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Oct 19
Victoria Warehouse
Manchester, England, Manchester
Oct 20
Alexandra Palace
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
6MIC
Aix-en-Provence, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Oct 25
Sant Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 26
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Oct 27
Palacio de Deportes Bilbao Arena
Bilbo, PV, Spain
Oct 29
Campo Pequeno
Lisboa, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Lorenzini District
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 2
Zenith - Munich
München, Germany
Nov 4
Arkea Arena
Floirac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Nov 5
Le Liberté
Rennes, Bretagne, France
Nov 7
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Nov 10
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 13
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
København, Denmark
Nov 15
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
