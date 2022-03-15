View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Franz Ferdinand Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 15, 2022

Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand have added 2022 North American tour dates to their schedule. The shows are in conjunction with their 2022 retrospective album, Hits To The Head.

The newly planned concerts are set in August at mid-sized venues in the USA and Canada. Next month, the band will begin a tour through Europe which extends into May. In October, Franz return to Europe for more headlining shows.

When do Franz Ferdinand 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales for fan club members begin March 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Franz Ferdinand Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 13
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Franz Ferdinand All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 24
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Mediolanum Forum
Cancelled
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 28
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Brest Arena
Cancelled
Brest Arena Brest, Bretagne, France
Apr 14
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Apr 15
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Apr 20
Franz Ferdinand and The Vaccines
Franz Ferdinand and The Vaccines at Zénith Paris - La Villette
Zénith Paris - La Villette Paris, France
Apr 21
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 23
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Halle 622
Halle 622 Zürich, Switzerland
Apr 25
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Dom Športova
Dom Športova Zagreb, Croatia
Apr 27
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Open Air Arena
Open Air Arena Vienna, Austria
Apr 28
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Forum Karlin
Postponed
Forum Karlin Prague, Czechia
Apr 30
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Centrum EXPO XXI
Centrum EXPO XXI Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
May 1
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Haus Auensee
Haus Auensee Leipzig, Germany
May 3
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Schlachthof
Schlachthof Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
May 4
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 6
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Zénith Grand Arena Lille
Zénith Grand Arena Lille Lille, Hauts-de-France, France
May 7
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Zenith de Rouen
Zenith de Rouen Le Grand-Quevilly, Normandie, France
May 21
Just Like Heaven
Just Like Heaven at Rose Bowl - Pasadena
Rose Bowl - Pasadena Pasadena, CA
Jul 6
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at A2 Club
Cancelled
A2 Club Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Jul 8
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Adrenaline Stadium
Cancelled
Adrenaline Stadium Moscow, Russia
Aug 4
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Aug 5
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 6
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Aug 8
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Aug 10
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Aug 12
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 13
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 15
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Aug 16
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Aug 17
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 19
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Aug 20
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Aug 22
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Aug 23
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 25
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Aug 26
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 27
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Aug 30
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 19
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Victoria Warehouse
Victoria Warehouse Manchester, England, Manchester
Oct 20
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at 6MIC
6MIC Aix-en-Provence, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Oct 25
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 26
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Oct 27
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Palacio de Deportes Bilbao Arena
Palacio de Deportes Bilbao Arena Bilbo, PV, Spain
Oct 29
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Lorenzini District
Lorenzini District Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 2
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
Nov 4
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Arkea Arena
Arkea Arena Floirac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Nov 5
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Le Liberté
Le Liberté Rennes, Bretagne, France
Nov 7
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Nov 8
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Palladium
Palladium Köln, Germany
Nov 10
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 13
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Nov 14
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Nov 15
Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway

We recommend following Franz Ferdinand on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Franz Ferdinand's Zumic artist page.

1
183
artists
Franz Ferdinand
genres
Alt Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Franz Ferdinand
Franz Ferdinand
Aug
13
Franz Ferdinand
Pier 17 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Franz Ferdinand Announces 2018 Tour Dates For North America, Europe, and the UK: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 26, 2017
Franz Ferdinand Announces 2018 Tour Dates For North America, Euro...
Tickets Alt Rock Rock Franz Ferdinand Canada Europe United Kingdom United States
1
1625
image for article "Bullet" - Franz Ferdinand on Jimmy Kimmel Live 4.30.2014 [YouTube Video]
May 1, 2014
"Bullet" - Franz Ferdinand on Jimmy Kimmel Live 4.30.2014 [YouTub...
Music Indie Franz Ferdinand jimmy kimmel Glasgow, GB Live Performance (Video) Scotland, GB
1
803
image for article "Fresh Strawberries" - Franz Ferdinand [YouTube Official Music Video]
March 13, 2014
"Fresh Strawberries" - Franz Ferdinand [YouTube Official Music Vi...
Music Alt Rock Rock Franz Ferdinand Glasgow, GB Official Music Video Scotland, GB
1
781
Back to top
seating chart