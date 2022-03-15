Franz Ferdinand Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand have added 2022 North American tour dates to their schedule. The shows are in conjunction with their 2022 retrospective album, Hits To The Head.

The newly planned concerts are set in August at mid-sized venues in the USA and Canada. Next month, the band will begin a tour through Europe which extends into May. In October, Franz return to Europe for more headlining shows.

When do Franz Ferdinand 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 18. Presales for fan club members begin March 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Franz Ferdinand All Tour Dates and Tickets

