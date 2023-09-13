View all results for 'alt'
From Ashes to New Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Blackout Tour Pt. 1' in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 13, 2023

This week, metal band From Ashes to New announced 2023 tour dates.

In conjunction with their newest album, Blackout, new concerts are set in November and December at venues across North America. Joining the bill on select dates as opening bands will be The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and / or Ekoh.

2023 has been a busy time on the road for From Ashes to New. The group — who recently added guitarist Jimmy Bennett to the lineup — have played over 60 concerts so far this year, after recently wrapping up a summer tour. Including the newly added tour dates, they are on pace to do over 80 performances through year's end.

When do From Ashes to New 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Blackout. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

From Ashes to New All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 21
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Nov 22
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Nov 24
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Sharkey's Summer Stage
Sharkey's Summer Stage Liverpool, NY
Nov 25
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Nov 26
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Preserving Underground
Preserving Underground New Kensington, PA
Nov 28
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Nov 29
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Nov 30
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at The Machine Shop
The Machine Shop Flint, MI
Dec 1
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Blue Note Harrison
Blue Note Harrison Harrison, OH
Dec 3
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Dec 4
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Dec 5
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
Dec 6
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Dec 8
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Sunshine Studios
Sunshine Studios Colorado Springs, CO
Dec 10
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Dec 11
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Dec 12
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Dec 13
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Dec 15
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at The Rapids Theatre
The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, NY
Dec 16
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA

For the most up-to-date information, follow From Ashes to New on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the From Ashes to New Zumic artist page.

From Ashes to New
Alt Metal Hard Rock Nu Metal
From Ashes to New
From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and Ekoh
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
