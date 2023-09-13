From Ashes to New Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, metal band From Ashes to New announced 2023 tour dates.

In conjunction with their newest album, Blackout, new concerts are set in November and December at venues across North America. Joining the bill on select dates as opening bands will be The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath, and / or Ekoh.

2023 has been a busy time on the road for From Ashes to New. The group — who recently added guitarist Jimmy Bennett to the lineup — have played over 60 concerts so far this year, after recently wrapping up a summer tour. Including the newly added tour dates, they are on pace to do over 80 performances through year's end.

When do From Ashes to New 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Blackout. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

From Ashes to New All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow From Ashes to New on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

