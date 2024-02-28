View all results for 'alt'
From Ashes To New Plot 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Blackout Tour Pt. 2' in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 28, 2024

This week, metal band From Ashes To New announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with their most recent album, Blackout, new concerts are set from April into June at mid-sized venues across North America. Joining the bill on select dates as opening bands will be Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah. From Ashes To New also have a handful of summer festival performances on their schedule.

When do From Ashes To New 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and Blabbermouth. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is NIGHTMARE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

From Ashes To New Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

From Ashes To New All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 30
From Ashes to New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
May 1
From Ashes To New, Point North, and Ekoh at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
May 2
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
May 4
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
May 5
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
May 6
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
May 8
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
May 9
From Ashes To New, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
May 10
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Soul Kitchen
Soul Kitchen Mobile, AL
May 12
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
May 13
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
May 15
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Hooligans Music Hall
Hooligans Music Hall Jacksonville, NC
May 16
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Hangar 1819
Hangar 1819 Greensboro, NC
May 18
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Water Street Music Hall
Water Street Music Hall Rochester, NY
May 19
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
May 20
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
May 21
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
May 23
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
May 24
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Val Air Ballroom
Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
May 25
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Capitol Theatre
Capitol Theatre Davenport, IA
May 27
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 28
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
May 29
From Ashes To New, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
May 30
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Jun 2
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at The Cotillion
The Cotillion Wichita, KS
Jun 3
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Gillioz Theatre
Gillioz Theatre Springfield, MO
Jun 5
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jun 6
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Jun 7
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jun 8
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jun 11
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 12
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Jun 13
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah at Bourbon Theatre
Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE
Jul 18
to
Jul 20
Rock Fest at Chippewa Valley Festival Grounds
Chippewa Valley Festival Grounds Cadott, WI
Jul 19
to
Jul 20
Upheaval Festival at Belknap Park
Belknap Park Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Inkcarceration at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Sep 26
to
Sep 29
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY

For the most up-to-date information, follow From Ashes To New on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the From Ashes To New Zumic artist page.

artists
From Ashes To New
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Nu Metal rap rock
сomments
image for artist From Ashes To New
From Ashes To New
May
6
From Ashes To New, Point North, Ekoh, Phix, and Elijah
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
