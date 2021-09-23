Fugees Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ready or not, here they come!

It's been a long wait for fans, but after 15 years, the Fugees are reuniting for 2021 world tour dates. The trio of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel plan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album, The Score, featuring classics like "Ready or Not," "Killing Me Softly With His Song," and "Fu-Gee-La."

The newly announced shows are scheduled at large-scale North American venues in November. In December, the Fugees plan to tour Europe and Africa, making stops in Paris, London, Nigeria, and Ghana. (More details are expected to be announced later for the African dates, we will be updating our listings when that information becomes available.)

Fugees Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Fugees Fugees at Prudential Center Prudential Center Newark, NJ buy tickets

Fugees All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Fugees 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Fugees on their social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Fugees Zumic artist page.