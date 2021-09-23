View all results for 'alt'
Fugees Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 25 years of 'The Score'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 23, 2021

Ready or not, here they come!

It's been a long wait for fans, but after 15 years, the Fugees are reuniting for 2021 world tour dates. The trio of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel plan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough album, The Score, featuring classics like "Ready or Not," "Killing Me Softly With His Song," and "Fu-Gee-La."

The newly announced shows are scheduled at large-scale North American venues in November. In December, the Fugees plan to tour Europe and Africa, making stops in Paris, London, Nigeria, and Ghana. (More details are expected to be announced later for the African dates, we will be updating our listings when that information becomes available.)

Fugees Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 26
Fugees
Fugees at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Fugees All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 2
Fugees
Fugees at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Nov 7
Fugees
Fugees at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Nov 12
Fugees
Fugees at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 18
Fugees
Fugees at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Nov 21
Fugees
Fugees at FTX Arena
FTX Arena Miami, FL
Nov 26
Fugees
Fugees at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Nov 28
Fugees
Fugees at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Dec 1
Fugees
Fugees at Nigeria
Nigeria Africa
Dec 4
Fugees
Fugees at Paris La Défense Aréna
Paris La Défense Aréna Nanterre, Île-de-France, France
Dec 6
Fugees
Fugees at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 18
Fugees
Fugees at Ghana
Ghana Africa
When do Fugees 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Fugees on their social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Fugees Zumic artist page.

artists
Fugees
genres
Alt Hip Hop Hip Hop
Fugees
Nov
26
Fugees
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
