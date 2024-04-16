Future and Metro Boomin Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, rapper Future and record producer Metro Boomin announced 2024 tour dates, billed as We Trust You.

Billed in conjunction with their recently released singles "We Don't Trust You" and "We Still Don't Trust You" featuring The Weeknd, new shows are planned from July into early September at North American arenas coast to coast. Twenty-six concerts are scheduled at this time.

When do Future and Metro Boomin 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 19. Presales for VIP packages and Cash App begin April 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

