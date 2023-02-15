View all results for 'alt'
Future Islands Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring Oceania, North America, UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 15, 2023

Synth-pop group Future Islands have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned spring shows are set at mid-sized venues in the USA this May. The opening acts on select dates will be JOON or Deeper. Future Islands are currently on tour in Australia. Also on their schedule are festival performances at Shaky Knees, Just Like Heaven, and End of the Road.

When do Future Islands 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is TREEWAVE. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Future Islands Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Future Islands All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 16
Perth Festival - Future Islands
Perth Festival - Future Islands at The Rechabite
The Rechabite Northbridge, WA, Australia
Feb 18
Future Islands and Andrew Tuttle
Future Islands and Andrew Tuttle at Brisbane Powerhouse
Brisbane Powerhouse New Farm, QLD, Australia
Feb 19
Future Islands
Future Islands at Sydney Opera House - Concert Hall
Sydney Opera House - Concert Hall Sydney, NSW, Australia
Feb 21
Future Islands
Future Islands at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Feb 23
Future Islands
Future Islands at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
May 5
Future Islands and JOON
Future Islands and JOON at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
May 5
to
May 7
Shaky Knees Music Festival
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 6
Future Islands and JOON
Future Islands and JOON at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
May 9
Future Islands and JOON
Future Islands and JOON at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
May 10
Future Islands and JOON
Future Islands and JOON at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
May 12
Future Islands and JOON
Future Islands and JOON at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 13
Just Like Heaven
Just Like Heaven at Rose Bowl - Pasadena
Rose Bowl - Pasadena Pasadena, CA
May 14
Future Islands and JOON
Future Islands and JOON at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
May 16
Future Islands and JOON
Future Islands and JOON at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
May 17
Future Islands and Deeper
Future Islands and Deeper at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 19
Future Islands and Deeper
Future Islands and Deeper at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
May 20
Future Islands and Deeper
Future Islands and Deeper at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
May 21
Future Islands and Deeper
Future Islands and Deeper at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
May 23
Future Islands and Deeper
Future Islands and Deeper at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
May 24
Future Islands and Deeper
Future Islands and Deeper at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Aug 26
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Primal Scream, and Future Islands
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Primal Scream, and Future Islands at Wythenshawe Park
Wythenshawe Park Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Aug 31
to
Sep 3
End of the Road Festival
End of the Road Festival at Larmer Tree Gardens
Larmer Tree Gardens Tollard Royal, England, United Kingdom

To get the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Future Islands on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Future Islands Zumic artist page.

