Future Islands Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Having released a new album earlier this month, People Who Aren't There Anymore, Future Islands announced 2024 tour dates.
New headlining concerts and festival sets are planned at venues across Europe and North America from May into late September. In March, Future Islands return to performing with shows in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
When do Future Islands 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for American Express / Chase cardholders and Artist. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is PWATA. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Future Islands Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 20
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Future Islands All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 16
Guanamor Teatro Studio
Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Mar 16
to
Mar 17
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Mar 19
Centro de Convenciones Barranco Arena
Lima, Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima, Peru
Mar 21
to
Mar 24
Briceño 18 Campo de Golf
Bogotá, Colombia
May 12
Sala La Riviera
Madrid, MD, Spain
May 13
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
May 15
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
May 17
Annexet
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
May 18
KB Hallen (DK)
Frederiksberg, Denmark
May 19
Große Freiheit 36
Hamburg, HH, Germany
May 21
Tempodrom
Berlin, Germany
May 22
Carlswerk Viktoria
Köln, Germany
May 23
to
May 26
Catton Hall
Walton upon Trent, England, United Kingdom
May 25
Temple Newsam
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Jun 21
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 24
Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts
Raleigh, NC
Jun 25
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Jun 27
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Jun 28
Auditorium Theatre
Chicago, IL
Jun 29
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Jul 2
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Jul 4
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 6
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Jul 25
to
Jul 28
Henham Park
Beccles, England, United Kingdom
Jul 27
Crystal Palace Bowl
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 28
Bristol Beacon
Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Jul 30
Kelvingrove Park
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 31
O2 City Hall Newcastle
Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Aug 1
to
Aug 4
Curraghmore House
Waterford, England, United Kingdom
Aug 2
to
Aug 11
Lokerse Feesten
Lokeren, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 2
to
Aug 4
Katowice
Katowice, Silesian Voivodeship, Poland
Sep 11
Malkin Bowl
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 13
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Sep 14
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
Sep 15
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
Sep 17
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Sep 18
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 19
The Sound at Del Mar
Del Mar, CA
Sep 21
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 22
The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company
Santa Fe, NM
Sep 24
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Sep 26
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Sep 27
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Sep 28
Longhorn Ballroom
Dallas, TX
For the most up-to-date information, follow Future Islands on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For concert tickets and more, check out the Future Islands Zumic artist page.