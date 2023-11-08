View all results for 'alt'
Futurebirds and The Nude Party Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining winter tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 8, 2023

Futurebirds and The Nude Party announced 2024 tour dates.

The new co-headlining shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in February and March. Before the tour kicks off, Futurebirds have headlining shows in December and January with opening act Carl Broemel on select dates. These are the only shows on The Nude Party's concert calendar at the moment.

When do Futurebirds and The Nude Party 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FRIENDS. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Futurebirds All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 5
Futurebirds at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Dec 6
Futurebirds at Georgia Theatre
Georgia Theatre Athens, Georgia
Dec 28
Futurebirds and Carl Broemel at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Dec 29
Futurebirds and Carl Broemel at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Dec 30
Futurebirds at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Dec 31
Futurebirds at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Jan 12
Futurebirds at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Jan 13
Futurebirds at Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center
Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center Huntingdon, TN
Feb 3
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Feb 4
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Feb 6
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Feb 8
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 9
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 12
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Feb 14
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Feb 15
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Feb 16
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
Feb 28
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Mar 1
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 2
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Mar 4
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at George's Majestic Lounge
George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR
Mar 6
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 7
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Mar 8
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Mar 9
Futurebirds and The Nude Party at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Apr 4
to
Apr 8
One Big Holiday at Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya
Hard Rock Hotel - Riviera Maya Riviera Maya, Q.R., Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow Futurebirds and The Nude Party on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Futurebirds and The Nude Party Zumic artist pages.

Futurebirds The Nude Party
Alt Rock Indie Rock
