Futurebirds and The Nude Party Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Futurebirds and The Nude Party announced 2024 tour dates.

The new co-headlining shows are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in February and March. Before the tour kicks off, Futurebirds have headlining shows in December and January with opening act Carl Broemel on select dates. These are the only shows on The Nude Party's concert calendar at the moment.

When do Futurebirds and The Nude Party 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is FRIENDS. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Futurebirds and The Nude Party on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

