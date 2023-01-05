View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

G Love & Special Sauce Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

45+ shows across America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 5, 2023

G Love & Special Sauce have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Sauce Up!

The newly added concerts are planned at American venues mainly in the southern and western sections of the country from February into April. The opening act on select dates will be Nat Myers. G Love and his band return to touring later this month and have over 40 shows planned for 2023.

G Love & Special Sauce Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 29
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jan 29
G. Love & Special Sauce Pre Show Pop Off
G. Love & Special Sauce Pre Show Pop Off at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Feb 3
G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter VIP Preshow
G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter VIP Preshow at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Feb 3
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ

G Love & Special Sauce All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 12
G. Love & Donovan Frankenreiter's Pre-Show Pop Off
G. Love & Donovan Frankenreiter's Pre-Show Pop Off at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Jan 12
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Jan 13
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jan 14
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jan 15
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jan 19
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Jan 20
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Jan 21
G. Love & Donovan Frankenreiter's Pre-Show Pop Off
G. Love & Donovan Frankenreiter's Pre-Show Pop Off at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jan 21
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jan 22
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Jan 26
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Jan 27
G. Love & Donovan Frankenreiter's Pre-Show Pop Off
G. Love & Donovan Frankenreiter's Pre-Show Pop Off at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jan 27
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jan 28
G. Love & Special Sauce, and Donavon Frankenreiter
G. Love & Special Sauce, and Donavon Frankenreiter at Mohegan Sun Wolf Den
Mohegan Sun Wolf Den Montville, CT
Jan 29
G. Love & Special Sauce Pre Show Pop Off
G. Love & Special Sauce Pre Show Pop Off at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jan 29
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Feb 2
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Feb 3
G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter VIP Preshow
G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter VIP Preshow at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Feb 3
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Feb 4
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Feb 5
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Feb 8
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Feb 9
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Feb 10
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Feb 11
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Feb 17
to
Feb 21
Sail Across The Sun
Sail Across The Sun at Ocean Drive
Ocean Drive Miami Beach, FL
Feb 23
G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter
G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter at Point Ybel Brewing
Point Ybel Brewing Fort Myers, FL
Feb 24
G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter
G. Love & Special Sauce and Donavon Frankenreiter at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Feb 25
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at Beachside Tavern
Beachside Tavern New Smyrna Beach, FL
Mar 8
to
Mar 13
311 Cruise
311 Cruise at 311 Cruise
311 Cruise Miami, FL
Mar 15
G. Love & Special Sauce
G. Love & Special Sauce at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Mar 16
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at Arcata Theatre Lounge
Arcata Theatre Lounge Arcata, CA
Mar 17
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 18
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Mar 23
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at 10 Mile Music Hall
10 Mile Music Hall Frisco, CO
Mar 24
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at Agave
Agave Avon, CO
Mar 25
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Mar 26
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Mar 30
G. Love's Pre-Show Pop Off
G. Love's Pre-Show Pop Off at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Mar 30
G. Love & Special Sauce
G. Love & Special Sauce at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Mar 31
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Apr 1
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Apr 2
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 5
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Apr 6
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Apr 7
G Love's Pre Show Pop Off
G Love's Pre Show Pop Off at The Coach House
The Coach House San Juan Capistrano, CA
Apr 7
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at The Coach House
The Coach House San Juan Capistrano, CA
Apr 8
G. Love & Special Sauce Pre-Show Pop Off
G. Love & Special Sauce Pre-Show Pop Off at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Apr 8
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers
G. Love & Special Sauce and Nat Myers at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
When do G Love & Special Sauce 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following G Love & Special Sauce on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the G Love & Special Sauce Zumic artist page.

1
139
artists
G Love & Special Sauce
genres
Blues Hip Hop Rock Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist G Love & Special Sauce
G Love & Special Sauce
Jan
29
G. Love & Special Sauce Pre Show Pop Off
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jan
29
G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Nat Myers
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart