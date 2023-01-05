G Love & Special Sauce Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

G Love & Special Sauce have added 2023 tour dates, billed as Sauce Up!

The newly added concerts are planned at American venues mainly in the southern and western sections of the country from February into April. The opening act on select dates will be Nat Myers. G Love and his band return to touring later this month and have over 40 shows planned for 2023.

G Love & Special Sauce All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do G Love & Special Sauce 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following G Love & Special Sauce on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

