View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

G. Love and The Juice Set 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

New band and new shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 24, 2021

G. Love has announced 2022 tour dates with a new band he's calling "The Juice." At this time, 50+ performances are scheduled. The newly planned shows are set from January into March, making stops at intimate venues across North America.

The tour is in conjunction with G. Love's 2020 album The Juice. The artist shared some insight about the band on his social media: "The Juice is a revolving collective of some of the most exceptional musicians I’ve been able to play with, in my whole career." The lineup features G. Love on vocals, guitar, and harmonica, Van Gordon Martin on guitar, Jimi Jazz on upright bass, and Chuck Treece on drums.

G. Love and The Juice Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 27
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Feb 4
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ

G. Love and The Juice All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 14
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Jan 15
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jan 16
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Blueberry Hill
Blueberry Hill St. Louis, MO
Jan 18
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at The Ark
The Ark Ann Arbor, MI
Jan 20
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Jan 21
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Jan 22
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jan 24
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Tralf
Tralf Buffalo, NY
Jan 25
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA
Jan 27
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Jan 28
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Jan 29
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Mohegan Sun Wolf Den
Mohegan Sun Wolf Den Montville, CT
Feb 1
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Ram's Head On Stage
Ram's Head On Stage Annapolis, MD
Feb 3
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at The Hamilton
The Hamilton Washington, DC
Feb 4
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Feb 5
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Feb 6
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Harvester Performance Center
Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, VA
Feb 8
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Visulite Theatre
Visulite Theatre Charlotte, NC
Feb 10
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Feb 11
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Feb 12
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Feb 14
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Beachside Tavern
Beachside Tavern New Smyrna Beach, FL
Feb 17
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Manship Theatre
Manship Theatre Baton Rouge, LA
Feb 18
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Feb 19
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Feb 20
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 3
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Mar 4
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Aggie Theatre
Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO
Mar 5
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Mar 6
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Mar 8
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at The Commonwealth Room
The Commonwealth Room South Salt Lake, UT
Mar 9
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Mar 11
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Mar 12
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 13
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 15
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Midtown Music Hall
Midtown Music Hall Bend, OR
Mar 16
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub Sacramento, CA
Mar 18
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Mar 19
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Stateline, NV
Mar 20
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Mystic Theatre
Mystic Theatre Petaluma, CA
Mar 24
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Belly Up Tavern
Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA
Mar 25
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at The Coach House
The Coach House San Juan Capistrano, CA
Mar 26
G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
When do G. Love and The Juice 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following G. Love on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out G. Love and The Juice's Zumic artist page.

2
119
artists
G. Love and The Juice
genres
Alt Rock Jamband Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist G. Love and The Juice
G. Love and The Juice
Jan
27
G. Love and The Juice
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Feb
4
G. Love and The Juice
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
seating chart