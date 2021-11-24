G. Love and The Juice Set 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

G. Love has announced 2022 tour dates with a new band he's calling "The Juice." At this time, 50+ performances are scheduled. The newly planned shows are set from January into March, making stops at intimate venues across North America.

The tour is in conjunction with G. Love's 2020 album The Juice. The artist shared some insight about the band on his social media: "The Juice is a revolving collective of some of the most exceptional musicians I’ve been able to play with, in my whole career." The lineup features G. Love on vocals, guitar, and harmonica, Van Gordon Martin on guitar, Jimi Jazz on upright bass, and Chuck Treece on drums.

G. Love and The Juice All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do G. Love and The Juice 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following G. Love on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out G. Love and The Juice's Zumic artist page.