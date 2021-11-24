G. Love and The Juice Set 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

G. Love has announced 2022 tour dates with a new band he's calling "The Juice." At this time, 50+ performances are scheduled. The newly planned shows are set from January into March, making stops at intimate venues across North America.
The tour is in conjunction with G. Love's 2020 album The Juice. The artist shared some insight about the band on his social media: "The Juice is a revolving collective of some of the most exceptional musicians I’ve been able to play with, in my whole career." The lineup features G. Love on vocals, guitar, and harmonica, Van Gordon Martin on guitar, Jimi Jazz on upright bass, and Chuck Treece on drums.
Jan 14
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Jan 15
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Jan 16
Blueberry Hill
St. Louis, MO
Jan 20
A and R Music Bar
Columbus, OH
Jan 21
The Hi-Fi
Indianapolis, IN
Jan 22
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Jan 25
Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Warrendale, PA
Jan 27
Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn, NY
Jan 28
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Jan 29
Mohegan Sun Wolf Den
Montville, CT
Feb 1
Ram's Head On Stage
Annapolis, MD
Feb 3
The Hamilton
Washington, DC
Feb 4
The Stone Pony
Asbury Park, NJ
Feb 5
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 6
Harvester Performance Center
Rocky Mount, VA
Feb 8
Visulite Theatre
Charlotte, NC
Feb 10
Cat's Cradle
Carrboro, NC
Feb 11
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Feb 12
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Feb 14
Beachside Tavern
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Feb 17
Manship Theatre
Baton Rouge, LA
Feb 20
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Mar 3
Bluebird Theater
Denver, CO
Mar 4
Aggie Theatre
Fort Collins, CO
Mar 8
The Commonwealth Room
South Salt Lake, UT
Mar 9
The Elm Bozeman
Bozeman, MT
Mar 12
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Mar 13
Hollywood Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 15
Midtown Music Hall
Bend, OR
Mar 16
Harlow's Restaurant and Nightclub
Sacramento, CA
Mar 18
The Independent
San Francisco, CA
Mar 19
South Shore Room at Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV
Mar 20
Mystic Theatre
Petaluma, CA
Mar 24
Belly Up Tavern
Solana Beach, CA
Mar 25
The Coach House
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Mar 26
Troubadour
West Hollywood, CA
When do G. Love and The Juice 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
We recommend following G. Love on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
