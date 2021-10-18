View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Gang of Four Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Playing music from 1977-1983
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 18, 2021

Legendary post-punk band Gang of Four have announced 2022 tour dates for North America. The newly announced concerts are planned at mid-sized venues in March, with 20 performances currently scheduled.

The tour will mark the band's first performances since the passing of Andy Gill in 2020. Although Gang of Four have had a tumultuous career with long periods of inactivity between 1984 and 2004, Gill was a steady force behind their music as a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter. For the upcoming shows, the lineup will consist of original vocalist Jon King and original drummer Hugo Burnham along with bassist Sara Lee and guitarist David Pajo. On tour, the band will focus on their repertoire from the years 1977-1983, including cuts from their classic albums Entertainment!, Solid Gold, and Songs of the Free.

When do Gang of Four 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio begin October 20. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gang of Four Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 7
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY

Gang of Four All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 1
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 2
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Mar 3
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at The Magic Bag
The Magic Bag Ferndale, MI
Mar 4
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Horseshoe Tavern
Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mar 6
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre Somverville , MA
Mar 7
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Mar 8
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Underground Arts
Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA
Mar 9
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
Mar 11
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Hell at The Masquerade
Hell at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Mar 12
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Exit/In
Exit/In Nashville, TN
Mar 14
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Mar 15
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Mar 16
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Mar 18
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Last Exit Live
Last Exit Live Phoenix, AZ
Mar 19
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA
Mar 20
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at The Casbah - San Diego
The Casbah - San Diego San Diego, CA
Mar 21
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Mar 23
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Mar 24
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Mar 25
Gang of Four
Gang of Four at Fortune Sound Club
Fortune Sound Club Vancouver, BC, Canada

We recommend following both artists on their social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Gang of Four's Zumic artist page.

2
183
artists
Gang of Four
genres
New Wave Post-punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Gang of Four
Gang of Four
Mar
6
Gang of Four
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
seating chart