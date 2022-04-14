View all results for 'alt'
Garbage Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

47 concerts, including dates with Tears for Fears and Alanis Morissette
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 14, 2022

Garbage have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. Seven newly announced shows are planned in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, and Maine. According to a post on the band's social media, these are "most likely [Garbage's] only headline dates this year."

The alt electro rock band currently has 47 performances lined up for the year. Next month, they begin a North American tour with Tears for Fears. In July, Garbage plan to support Alanis Morissette for headlining shows extending into August.

When do Garbage 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for fan club members begin April 18. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Garbage Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 24
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jun 25
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Garbage All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 21
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
May 24
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 25
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
May 27
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Jun 1
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Jun 2
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jun 5
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 9
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 10
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 12
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jun 13
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 16
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 17
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 22
Tears for Fears and Garbage
Tears for Fears and Garbage at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Jun 28
Garbage
Garbage at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Jun 29
Garbage
Garbage at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Jul 1
Garbage
Garbage at F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Wilkes-Barre, PA
Jul 2
Garbage
Garbage at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jul 3
Garbage
Garbage at The Rapids Theatre
The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, NY
Jul 6
Garbage
Garbage at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Jul 7
Garbage
Garbage at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jul 10
RBC Bluesfest
RBC Bluesfest at Ottawa, ON
Ottawa, ON Ontario, Canada
Jul 12
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 13
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, The Beaches, and Crash Test Dummies
Alanis Morissette, Garbage, The Beaches, and Crash Test Dummies at Harris Park - Ontario
Harris Park - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Jul 17
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 19
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 23
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 24
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jul 27
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 28
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 31
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 2
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 4
Alanis Morissette and Garbage
Alanis Morissette and Garbage at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA

We recommend following Garbage on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more from Garbage, check out their Zumic artist page.

