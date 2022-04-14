Garbage Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Garbage have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. Seven newly announced shows are planned in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, and Maine. According to a post on the band's social media, these are "most likely [Garbage's] only headline dates this year."

The alt electro rock band currently has 47 performances lined up for the year. Next month, they begin a North American tour with Tears for Fears. In July, Garbage plan to support Alanis Morissette for headlining shows extending into August.

When do Garbage 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for fan club members begin April 18. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

