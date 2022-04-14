Garbage Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Garbage have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule. Seven newly announced shows are planned in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, and Maine. According to a post on the band's social media, these are "most likely [Garbage's] only headline dates this year."
The alt electro rock band currently has 47 performances lined up for the year. Next month, they begin a North American tour with Tears for Fears. In July, Garbage plan to support Alanis Morissette for headlining shows extending into August.
When do Garbage 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for fan club members begin April 18. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jun 24
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jun 25
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
May 20
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
May 21
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
May 24
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
May 25
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land, TX
May 27
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
May 29
Levitt Pavilion Denver
Denver, CO
Jun 1
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Jun 2
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Jun 5
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jun 9
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 10
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jun 12
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jun 13
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jun 15
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jun 16
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jun 17
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jun 19
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Jun 21
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 22
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Jun 28
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Jun 29
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Jul 1
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Jul 2
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
Jul 3
The Rapids Theatre
Niagara Falls, NY
Jul 6
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton, NH
Jul 7
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Jul 10
Ottawa, ON
Ontario, Canada
Jul 12
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 13
Harris Park - Ontario
London, ON, Canada
Jul 17
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 19
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Jul 23
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 24
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Jul 27
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 28
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 31
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 2
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Aug 4
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
