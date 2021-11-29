Garth Brooks Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Coming from humble beginnings as an Oklahoma-based singer-songwriter in the late '80s, Garth Brooks emerged as not just one of the biggest stars in country music but one of the biggest stars in the entire music industry. This week, Brooks added to his 2022 tour dates.

Coming 30 years after Brooks' first major headlining concert tour, so far just one newly announced concert is scheduled in the USA. It is planned at Razorback Stadium in Arkansas on April 23. According to a post on Garth Brooks' website, this will be his "first time in Arkansas in over 7 years" and the "only Arkansas and Oklahoma stadium appearance on the tour in 2022." Looking ahead, Garth also has a 5-night run of concerts at Ireland's Croke Park in Dublin scheduled for September.

When do Garth Brooks 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new show, the general public on-sale begins December 3. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your country on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Garth Brooks All Tour Dates and Tickets

