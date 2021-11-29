View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Garth Brooks Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Concerts planned for USA & Ireland
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published November 29, 2021

Coming from humble beginnings as an Oklahoma-based singer-songwriter in the late '80s, Garth Brooks emerged as not just one of the biggest stars in country music but one of the biggest stars in the entire music industry. This week, Brooks added to his 2022 tour dates.

Coming 30 years after Brooks' first major headlining concert tour, so far just one newly announced concert is scheduled in the USA. It is planned at Razorback Stadium in Arkansas on April 23. According to a post on Garth Brooks' website, this will be his "first time in Arkansas in over 7 years" and the "only Arkansas and Oklahoma stadium appearance on the tour in 2022." Looking ahead, Garth also has a 5-night run of concerts at Ireland's Croke Park in Dublin scheduled for September.

When do Garth Brooks 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new show, the general public on-sale begins December 3. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your country on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Garth Brooks All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 23
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
Sep 9
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Croke Park
Croke Park Dublin, DN, Ireland
Sep 10
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Croke Park
Croke Park Dublin, DN, Ireland
Sep 11
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Croke Park
Croke Park Dublin, DN, Ireland
Sep 16
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Croke Park
Croke Park Dublin, DN, Ireland
Sep 17
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Croke Park
Croke Park Dublin, DN, Ireland

We recommend following Garth Brooks on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Garth Brooks, check out his Zumic artist page.

2
1639
artists
Garth Brooks
genres
Country Modern Country
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Garth Brooks Adds 2016 West Virginia Tour Dates With Trisha Yearwood: Ticket Info
September 19, 2016
Garth Brooks Adds 2016 West Virginia Tour Dates With Trisha Yearw...
Tickets Country Garth Brooks Trisha Yearwood Charleston,WV
1
859
image for article Garth Brooks Announces 2016 Las Vegas Tour Dates With Trisha Yearwood: Ticket Presale Info
December 1, 2015
Garth Brooks Announces 2016 Las Vegas Tour Dates With Trisha Year...
Tickets Country Modern Country Garth Brooks Trisha Yearwood
1
1498
image for article Garth Brooks Adds Wichita, Kansas Concerts to 2015 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info
October 14, 2015
Garth Brooks Adds Wichita, Kansas Concerts to 2015 Tour Dates: Ti...
Tickets Country Modern Country Garth Brooks Trisha Yearwood
1
913
Back to top
seating chart