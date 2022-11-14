View all results for 'alt'
Garth Brooks Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Vegas residency resumes nine years later
by Francesco Marano

Published November 14, 2022

Garth Brooks is doing a 2023 Las Vegas residency, billed as Plus ONE.

With this announcement, 27 new shows are planned at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from May into July and November into December. These are the only dates Garth has on his schedule so far. The country legend had previously done a Vegas residency from 2009 to 2014.

When do Garth Brooks 2023 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The Verified Fan on-sale begins November 21. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on November 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Garth Brooks All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 18
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 20
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 21
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 25
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 27
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 28
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 1
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 3
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jun 4
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 6
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 8
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 9
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 13
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 15
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 16
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 20
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 22
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Jul 23
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Nov 29
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 1
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 2
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 6
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 9
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 13
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 15
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Dec 16
Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV

