Garth Brooks Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Garth Brooks is doing a 2023 Las Vegas residency, billed as Plus ONE.

With this announcement, 27 new shows are planned at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from May into July and November into December. These are the only dates Garth has on his schedule so far. The country legend had previously done a Vegas residency from 2009 to 2014.

When do Garth Brooks 2023 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The Verified Fan on-sale begins November 21. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on November 17. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

