Gary Clark Jr. Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Gary Clark Jr., one of the most exciting guitar players on the scene today, has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in September and October. Gary is currently on tour opening up for Guns N' Roses in Europe and has a headlining concert later in the month in Minnesota. Also on the guitarist's schedule are a number of festival performances in the coming months.

When do Gary Clark Jr. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gary's most recent studio album is 2019's This Land. In 2020, he had a big hit with John Legend called "Wild." For more, check out his Zumic artist page.