Gary Clark Jr. Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guitar gunslinger adds fall shows, festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 13, 2022

Gary Clark Jr., one of the most exciting guitar players on the scene today, has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in September and October. Gary is currently on tour opening up for Guns N' Roses in Europe and has a headlining concert later in the month in Minnesota. Also on the guitarist's schedule are a number of festival performances in the coming months.

When do Gary Clark Jr. 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gary Clark Jr. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 16
to
Sep 18
The Big Climate Thing
The Big Climate Thing at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 17
to
Sep 18
Sea.Hear.Now
Sea.Hear.Now at Bradley Park
Bradley Park Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 20
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Sound On Sound
Sound On Sound at Seaside Park
Seaside Park Bridgeport, CT

Gary Clark Jr. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 29
Live at the Hilde: Party in the Park 2022
Live at the Hilde: Party in the Park 2022 at Plymouth
Plymouth
Sep 9
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Sep 13
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
Sep 15
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
The Big Climate Thing
The Big Climate Thing at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Sep 17
to
Sep 18
Sea.Hear.Now
Sea.Hear.Now at Bradley Park
Bradley Park Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 20
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Sep 21
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Hershey Theatre
Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA
Sep 23
to
Sep 25
FreshGrass Festival
FreshGrass Festival at MASS MoCA
MASS MoCA North Adams, MA
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Sound On Sound
Sound On Sound at Seaside Park
Seaside Park Bridgeport, CT
Sep 28
Gary Clark Jr. and Langhorne Slim
Gary Clark Jr. and Langhorne Slim at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Sep 30
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Oct 1
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 5
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Oct 6
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Oct 8
to
Oct 9
Sonoma Harvest Music Festival
Sonoma Harvest Music Festival at B.R. Cohn Winery
B.R. Cohn Winery Glen Ellen, CA
Oct 9
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA

We recommend following Gary Clark Jr. on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Gary's most recent studio album is 2019's This Land. In 2020, he had a big hit with John Legend called "Wild." For more, check out his Zumic artist page.

