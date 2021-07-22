Gary Clark Jr. Extends 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Undoubtedly one of the most exciting guitar players on the blues-rock scene today, Gary Clark Jr. has added 2021 tour dates to his schedule.
The newly announced North American shows are planned for October and November. In August, Gary plans to get back on the road beginning in his home state of Texas. 2022 is already looking like a busy year as he will also join Guns N' Roses for a tour through Europe.
When do Gary Clark Jr. 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale passcode is GCJR2021. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Nov 2
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Nov 3
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Nov 4
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Nov 7
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Aug 20
Moody Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Aug 21
Moody Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Aug 29
The HiFi - Dallas
Dallas, TX
Aug 30
The HiFi - Dallas
Dallas, TX
Aug 31
The HiFi - Dallas
Dallas, TX
Sep 7
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 8
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
San Diego, CA
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, CA
Sep 11
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 14
Mountain Winery
Saratoga, CA
Sep 17
Avila Beach Resort
Avila Beach, CA
Sep 18
Oxbow Riverstage
Napa, CA
Sep 19
Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 24
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Memphis, TN
Oct 27
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Greensboro, NC
Oct 29
Wind Creek Event Center
Bethlehem, PA
Nov 1
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Nov 2
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Nov 3
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Nov 4
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Nov 6
Music Box at Borgata
Atlantic City, NJ
Nov 7
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Nov 9
EXPRESS LIVE!
Columbus, OH
Nov 12
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Nov 13
Stifel Theatre
St. Louis, MO
Nov 15
Mars Music Hall
Huntsville, AL
Nov 17
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Jun 4
Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jun 7
Estadio Benito Villamarín
Sevilla, Spain
Jun 15
Forus Travbane
Stavanger, Rogaland, Norway
Jun 18
Letiště Praha Letňany
Prague 19, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 20
PGE Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Complexe Du Val De Moine
Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 28
Marlay Park
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 1
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London , England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London , England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Glasgow Green
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Olympiastadion
München, BY, Germany
Jul 10
San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 13
Ernst Happel Stadion
Wien, Austria
We recommend following Gary Clark Jr. on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
Gary's most recent studio album is 2019's This Land. For more, check out his Zumic artist page.