View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Gary Clark Jr. Extends 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guitar gunslinger adds Fall shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 22, 2021

Undoubtedly one of the most exciting guitar players on the blues-rock scene today, Gary Clark Jr. has added 2021 tour dates to his schedule.

The newly announced North American shows are planned for October and November. In August, Gary plans to get back on the road beginning in his home state of Texas. 2022 is already looking like a busy year as he will also join Guns N' Roses for a tour through Europe.

When do Gary Clark Jr. 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale passcode is GCJR2021. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gary Clark Jr. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 2
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 3
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 4
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 7
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Gary Clark Jr. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 20
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
Aug 21
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
Aug 29
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The HiFi - Dallas
The HiFi - Dallas Dallas, TX
Aug 30
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The HiFi - Dallas
The HiFi - Dallas Dallas, TX
Aug 31
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The HiFi - Dallas
The HiFi - Dallas Dallas, TX
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
Jazz Aspen 2021
Jazz Aspen 2021 at Snowmass Village, CO
Snowmass Village, CO
Sep 5
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Kit Carson Park
Kit Carson Park Taos, NM
Sep 7
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 8
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Beachlife Festival
Beachlife Festival at Redondo Beach, California
Redondo Beach, California Redondo Beach, CA
Sep 11
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 14
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Sep 17
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Avila Beach Resort
Avila Beach Resort Avila Beach, CA
Sep 18
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Oxbow Riverstage
Oxbow Riverstage Napa, CA
Sep 19
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 23
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Oct 24
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis, TN
Oct 27
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro, NC
Oct 29
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Nov 1
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Nov 2
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 3
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 4
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov 6
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Nov 7
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Nov 9
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Nov 10
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 12
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Nov 13
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Stifel Theatre
Stifel Theatre St. Louis, MO
Nov 15
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Nov 17
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Jun 4
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr.
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr. at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jun 7
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr.
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr. at Estadio Benito Villamarín
Estadio Benito Villamarín Sevilla, Spain
Jun 15
Guns N' Roses, Turbonegro, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr.
Guns N' Roses, Turbonegro, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr. at Forus Travbane
Forus Travbane Stavanger, Rogaland, Norway
Jun 18
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr.
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr. at Letiště Praha Letňany
Letiště Praha Letňany Prague 19, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Jun 20
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr.
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr. at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Hellfest Extended 2022
Hellfest Extended 2022 at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 28
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr.
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr. at Marlay Park
Marlay Park Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jul 1
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr.
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London , England, United Kingdom
Jul 2
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr.
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London , England, United Kingdom
Jul 5
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr.
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr. at Glasgow Green
Glasgow Green Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr.
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr. at Olympiastadion
Olympiastadion München, BY, Germany
Jul 10
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr.
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr. at San Siro
San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 13
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr.
Guns N' Roses, Slash, and Gary Clark Jr. at Ernst Happel Stadion
Ernst Happel Stadion Wien, Austria

We recommend following Gary Clark Jr. on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Gary's most recent studio album is 2019's This Land. For more, check out his Zumic artist page.

1
220
artists
Gary Clark Jr.
genres
Blues Blues Rock Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr.
Nov
2
Gary Clark Jr.
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov
3
Gary Clark Jr.
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov
4
Gary Clark Jr.
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Nov
7
Gary Clark Jr.
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article The Rolling Stones Set Opening Bands for 2019 American 'No Filter' Tour
June 5, 2019
The Rolling Stones Set Opening Bands for 2019 American 'No Filter...
Tickets Blues Rock Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Bishop Gunn Des Rocs Dumpstaphunk Gary Clark Jr. Ghost Hounds Ivan Neville Juanes Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats St. Paul and The Broken Bones The Beaches The Glorious Sons The Revivalists The Rolling Stones The Soul Rebels The Wombats Vista Kicks Whiskey Myers
1
1189
image for article Eric Clapton Plans Crossroads Guitar Festival in Texas: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 28, 2019
Eric Clapton Plans Crossroads Guitar Festival in Texas: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Classic Rock Jamband Rock Albert Lee Andy Fairweather Low Billy Gibbons Bonnie Raitt Bradley Walker Buddy Guy Daniel Santiago Derek Trucks Doyle Bramhall II Eric Clapton Gary Clark Jr. Gustavo Santaolalla James Bay Jeff Beck Jimmie Vaughan Joe Walsh Jonny Lang Keb' Mo' Kurt Rosenwinkel Los Lobos Pedro Martins Peter Frampton Robert Cray Robert Randolph & The Family Band Sheryl Crow Sonny Landreth Susan Tedeschi The Jerry Douglas Band Tom Misch Vince Gill
2
2062
image for article Gary Clark Jr. Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 13, 2019
Gary Clark Jr. Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sal...
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Psychedelic Rock Gary Clark Jr.
2
2461
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart