Gary Clark Jr. Extends 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Undoubtedly one of the most exciting guitar players on the blues-rock scene today, Gary Clark Jr. has added 2021 tour dates to his schedule.

The newly announced North American shows are planned for October and November. In August, Gary plans to get back on the road beginning in his home state of Texas. 2022 is already looking like a busy year as he will also join Guns N' Roses for a tour through Europe.

When do Gary Clark Jr. 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 23. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale passcode is GCJR2021. Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gary Clark Jr. All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Gary Clark Jr. on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Gary's most recent studio album is 2019's This Land. For more, check out his Zumic artist page.