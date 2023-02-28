Gary Clark Jr. Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Gary Clark Jr., one of the most exciting guitar players on the scene today, has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in May and July. Gary will bring his exciting styles of songs to Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, and Montana. Also on the guitarist's schedule are a number of festival performances in the coming months.

When do Gary Clark Jr. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 2. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gary Clark Jr. All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Gary Clark Jr. on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out his Zumic artist page.