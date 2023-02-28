View all results for 'alt'
Gary Clark Jr. Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guitar gunslinger adds spring shows, festivals
Published February 28, 2023

Gary Clark Jr., one of the most exciting guitar players on the scene today, has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues in May and July. Gary will bring his exciting styles of songs to Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, and Montana. Also on the guitarist's schedule are a number of festival performances in the coming months.

When do Gary Clark Jr. 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 3. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 2. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gary Clark Jr. All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
to
May 7
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans Fairgrounds
New Orleans Fairgrounds New Orleans, LA
May 2
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Tennessee Theatre
Tennessee Theatre Knoxville, TN
May 3
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 5
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater Louisville, KY
May 8
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
May 26
BottleRock Festival
BottleRock Festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
Jul 25
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at The Elm Bozeman
The Elm Bozeman Bozeman, MT
Jul 26
Gary Clark Jr.
Gary Clark Jr. at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 28
Festival at Sandpoint: Gary Clark. Jr.
Festival at Sandpoint: Gary Clark. Jr. at War Memorial Field Sandpoint
War Memorial Field Sandpoint Sandpoint, ID
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Beach Road Weekend
Beach Road Weekend at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA

We recommend following Gary Clark Jr. on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out his Zumic artist page.

Gary Clark Jr.
Blues Blues Rock Psychedelic Rock Soulful Blues
Gary Clark Jr.
