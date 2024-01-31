Gary Clark Jr. Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, guitarist-singer-songwriter Gary Clark Jr. added his first leg of 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned in May and June at venues across North America. Joining him will be St. Paul and The Broken Bones on May 11 and Mavis Staples on May 13. Gary also has a handful of festival performances on his calendar.

In addition to the new shows, Gary plans to release a new album on March 22 titled JPEG RAW. Listen to the new songs "Hyperwave," "Maktub," "This Is Who We Are," and the title track.

When do Gary Clark Jr. 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MAKTUB. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

