Gary Clark Jr. Shares 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 31, 2024

This week, guitarist-singer-songwriter Gary Clark Jr. added his first leg of 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are planned in May and June at venues across North America. Joining him will be St. Paul and The Broken Bones on May 11 and Mavis Staples on May 13. Gary also has a handful of festival performances on his calendar.

In addition to the new shows, Gary plans to release a new album on March 22 titled JPEG RAW. Listen to the new songs "Hyperwave," "Maktub," "This Is Who We Are," and the title track.

When do Gary Clark Jr. 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is MAKTUB. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gary Clark Jr. Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 11
Gary Clark Jr. at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Gary Clark Jr. All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 8
Gary Clark Jr. at Will Rogers Auditorium
Will Rogers Auditorium Fort Worth, TX
May 9
Gary Clark Jr. at Majestic Theatre Dallas
Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas, TX
May 11
Gary Clark Jr. and St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
May 13
Gary Clark Jr. and Mavis Staples at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 15
Gary Clark Jr. at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
May 16
Gary Clark Jr. at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
May 18
I Made Rock 'N' Roll Festival at American Legion Mall
American Legion Mall Indianapolis, IN
May 20
Gary Clark Jr. at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
May 21
Gary Clark Jr. at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 22
Gary Clark Jr. at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
May 24
Gary Clark Jr. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
May 25
Gary Clark Jr. at Artpark Mainstage Theater
Artpark Mainstage Theater Lewiston, NY
May 26
Gary Clark Jr. at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 30
Gary Clark Jr. at Merrill Auditorium
Merrill Auditorium Portland, ME
Jun 1
Gary Clark Jr. at Palace Theatre Albany
Palace Theatre Albany Albany, NY
Jun 2
Gary Clark Jr. at Shubert Theater - CT
Shubert Theater - CT New Haven, CT
Jun 4
Gary Clark Jr. at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
Jun 6
Gary Clark Jr. at Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield
Tree House Brewing Company - Deerfield Deerfield, MA
Jun 7
Gary Clark Jr. at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 8
Gary Clark Jr. at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 9
Gary Clark Jr. at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jun 11
Gary Clark Jr. at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 13
Gary Clark Jr. at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jul 19
to
Jul 20
Minnesota Yacht Club Festival at Harriet Island Regional Park
Harriet Island Regional Park Saint Paul, MN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Gary Clark Jr. on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Gary Clark Jr. Zumic artist page.

Gary Clark Jr.
Blues Blues Rock R&B Rock Soul
Gary Clark Jr.
Jun
11
Gary Clark Jr.
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
