Gavin DeGraw Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Gavin DeGraw added 2023 tour dates to his schedule.
Gavin returns to touring later this month with shows across North America, including some dates with Colbie Caillat and Sheryl Crow. In September and October he will also tour through Europe. The newly planned concerts are scheduled in August.
When do Gavin DeGraw 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Gavin DeGraw All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 27
TRIC - One Tree Hill
Wilmington, NC
Jun 9
Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 23
Gold Country Casino & Hotel
Oroville, CA
Jun 24
Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds
Petaluma, CA
Jun 30
Coachman Park
Clearwater, FL
Jul 4
Main Post Parade Field
Fort Bragg, NC
Aug 5
Victory Sports Park
North Ridgeville, OH
Aug 6
Ostiningo Park
Binghamton, NY
Aug 8
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Aug 10
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Aug 11
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
Aug 14
The Signal
Chattanooga, TN
Aug 15
The Hawthorn
St. Louis, MO
Aug 17
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Aug 18
Motorcity Casino Hotel
Detroit, MI
Aug 19
The Vogue
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 23
Tower Theatre
Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 25
Gothic Theatre
Englewood, CO
Sep 13
Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater
New Albany, OH
Sep 17
Sara Kulturhus
Skellefteå, Västerbottens län, Sweden
Sep 19
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Sep 20
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Sep 21
Gröna Lund Tivoli
Stockholm, Sweden
Sep 24
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
København, Denmark
Sep 26
Mojo Club
Hamburg, Germany
Sep 27
Live Music Hall
Köln, NRW, Germany
Sep 28
Technikum
München, BY, Germany
Sep 30
Bierhübeli
Bern, BE, Switzerland
Oct 1
Kaufleuten
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Oct 3
Santeria Toscana 31
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 5
Razzmatazz 2
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 6
MON Live Madrid Room
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Oct 12
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Oct 13
Paard van Troje
Den Haag, ZH, Netherlands
Oct 15
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
The Old Fruitmarket
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 18
O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
, United Kingdom
Oct 19
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Gavin DeGraw on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For concert tickets and more, check out Gavin DeGraw's Zumic artist page.