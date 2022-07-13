View all results for 'alt'
GAYLE Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Avoiding College Tour' with Carlie Hanson, Poutyface
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 13, 2022

18-year-old pop singer GAYLE has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Avoiding College.

The newly planned headlining shows are set in October and November at North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Carlie Hanson or Poutyface. In the coming months, GAYLE has a handful of festival performances in America and Europe, bringing her total number of concerts to 28 for the year.

When do GAYLE 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jul 28
to
Jul 31
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Pukkelpop Festival
Pukkelpop Festival at Kempische Steenweg
Kempische Steenweg Hasselt, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Lowlands Festival
Lowlands Festival at Walibi Holland
Walibi Holland Biddinghuizen, FL, Netherlands
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Leeds Festival
Leeds Festival at Bramham Park
Bramham Park LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Reading Festival
Reading Festival at Reading Festival
Reading Festival Reading, England, United Kingdom
Sep 2
to
Sep 3
Coca-Cola Music Experience
Coca-Cola Music Experience at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Firefly Music Festival
Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway Dover, DE
Sep 24
Daytime Stage at The iHeartRadio Music Festival
Daytime Stage at The iHeartRadio Music Festival at AREA15
AREA15 Las Vegas, NV
Sep 30
to
Oct 1
Breakaway Music Festival
Breakaway Music Festival at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, NC
Oct 7
to
Oct 9
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 8
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 9
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 13
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Oct 14
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson at 24 Oxford
24 Oxford Las Vegas, NV
Oct 19
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
Oct 21
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Oct 25
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson at Fortune Sound Club
Fortune Sound Club Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 26
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Oct 27
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 29
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 30
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson
GAYLE and Carlie Hanson at Bluebird Theater
Bluebird Theater Denver, CO
Nov 1
GAYLE and poutyface
GAYLE and poutyface at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
Nov 2
GAYLE and poutyface
GAYLE and poutyface at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Nov 3
GAYLE and poutyface
GAYLE and poutyface at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Nov 5
GAYLE and poutyface
GAYLE and poutyface at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Nov 7
GAYLE and poutyface
GAYLE and poutyface at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Nov 9
GAYLE and poutyface
GAYLE and poutyface at The Social - FL
The Social - FL Orlando, FL
Nov 10
GAYLE and poutyface
GAYLE and poutyface at The Orpheum
The Orpheum Tampa, FL
Nov 11
GAYLE and poutyface
GAYLE and poutyface at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL

We recommend following GAYLE on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, she released a 6 track EP titled a study of the human experience volume one which includes her 2021 breakthrough hit song "abcdefu." For more, check out GAYLE's Zumic artist page.

