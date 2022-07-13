GAYLE Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

18-year-old pop singer GAYLE has announced 2022 tour dates, billed as Avoiding College.

The newly planned headlining shows are set in October and November at North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Carlie Hanson or Poutyface. In the coming months, GAYLE has a handful of festival performances in America and Europe, bringing her total number of concerts to 28 for the year.

When do GAYLE 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

GAYLE All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following GAYLE on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, she released a 6 track EP titled a study of the human experience volume one which includes her 2021 breakthrough hit song "abcdefu." For more, check out GAYLE's Zumic artist page.