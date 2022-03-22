View all results for 'alt'
George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic Expand 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'One Nation Under a Groove' tour this summer
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published March 22, 2022

Funk legend George Clinton has announced 2022 tour dates with backing band Parliament-Funkadelic.

This comes after Clinton announced plans to retire after the One Nation Under a Groove Tour, which started in 2018. Although the pandemic shut down the concert industry on-and-off over the past couple of years, Dr. Funkenstein managed to play a few shows here and there. This year, he'll be bringing funk to fans across America and the UK. Interestingly, the concerts are billed with Parliament-Funkadelic. In the early days, Parliament and Funkadelic were two separate projects, with Parliament specializing in funky R&B and Funkadelic incorporating aspects of psychedelic and hard rock. In recent years, the band has mostly gone by the name P-Funk All-Stars.

The newly announced summer shows are set from June into August at large-scale venues coast to coast. George and P-Funk will bring along a talented roster of opening acts that include The Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, The Floozies, Fishbone, The Soul Rebels, and Fantastic Negrito on select dates. At this time, some venues and other opening acts have not been announced yet, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for fan club members, VIP packages, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin March 23. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

George Clinton Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

George Clinton All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 22
George Clinton
George Clinton at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
May 23
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
May 24
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 26
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
May 27
to
May 29
The Soundcrash Funk & Soul Weekender
The Soundcrash Funk & Soul Weekender at Dreamland Margate
Dreamland Margate Margate, England, United Kingdom
May 27
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
Jun 18
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jun 19
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Jun 24
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Floozies, The Motet, and Pimps of Joytime
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Floozies, The Motet, and Pimps of Joytime at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Jun 25
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN Indiana, United States
Jun 26
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, and Pimps of Joytime
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, and Pimps of Joytime at Riverfront Live
Riverfront Live Cincinnati, OH
Jun 30
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Jul 2
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Jul 7
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Floozies, and Pimps of Joytime
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Floozies, and Pimps of Joytime at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jul 8
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH Ohio, United States
Jul 15
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Motorcity Casino Hotel
Motorcity Casino Hotel Detroit, MI
Jul 22
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, The Soul Rebels, and Pimps of Joytime
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, The Soul Rebels, and Pimps of Joytime at Wild Acre Live
Wild Acre Live Fort Worth, TX
Jul 23
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, The Soul Rebels, and Pimps of Joytime
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, The Soul Rebels, and Pimps of Joytime at Haute Spot
Haute Spot Cedar Park, TX
Jul 28
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone, and Pimps of Joytime
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone, and Pimps of Joytime at Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Jul 29
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone, and Pimps of Joytime
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone, and Pimps of Joytime at Portland, OR
Portland, OR Oregon, United States
Aug 11
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone, and Dopapod
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone, and Dopapod at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Aug 13
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Fishbone, and Fantastic Negrito
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Fishbone, and Fantastic Negrito at The Amp at Craig Ranch
The Amp at Craig Ranch North Las Vegas, NV
Aug 17
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, and Dopapod
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, and Dopapod at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Aug 19
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe , The Motet, and Dopapod
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe , The Motet, and Dopapod at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Aug 20
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe , The Motet, and Dopapod
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe , The Motet, and Dopapod at Blue Lake Casino Hotel
Blue Lake Casino Hotel Blue Lake, CA
Aug 21
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic , The Motet, and Dopapod
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic , The Motet, and Dopapod at Charles Krug Winery
Charles Krug Winery St. Helena, CA

We recommend following George Clinton on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out George Clinton's Zumic artist page.

artists
George Clinton
genres
Funk Funky Rock Psychedelic Rock
image for artist George Clinton
George Clinton
Jun
14
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
