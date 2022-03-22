George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic Expand 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Funk legend George Clinton has announced 2022 tour dates with backing band Parliament-Funkadelic.

This comes after Clinton announced plans to retire after the One Nation Under a Groove Tour, which started in 2018. Although the pandemic shut down the concert industry on-and-off over the past couple of years, Dr. Funkenstein managed to play a few shows here and there. This year, he'll be bringing funk to fans across America and the UK. Interestingly, the concerts are billed with Parliament-Funkadelic. In the early days, Parliament and Funkadelic were two separate projects, with Parliament specializing in funky R&B and Funkadelic incorporating aspects of psychedelic and hard rock. In recent years, the band has mostly gone by the name P-Funk All-Stars.

The newly announced summer shows are set from June into August at large-scale venues coast to coast. George and P-Funk will bring along a talented roster of opening acts that include The Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, The Floozies, Fishbone, The Soul Rebels, and Fantastic Negrito on select dates. At this time, some venues and other opening acts have not been announced yet, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales for fan club members, VIP packages, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin March 23. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

