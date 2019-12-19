View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic Set 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

'One Nation Under a Groove Tour' marks final performances
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 19, 2019

Funk legend George Clinton has revealed 2020 tour dates with his longtime backing band Parliament-Funkadelic.

This run of concerts marks the "final" performances of George Clinton and P-Funk. He reflected about his decision to continue touring with his band over a year after first announcing plans to retire, in a press statement shared by Jambands.com:

I’m feeling good and the band is at it’s best – there are just too many fans and too many cities that we were not able to funk this year and we can’t leave them hanging like that... So I guess considering all things, what I am saying is, for now, fuck retirement!

The newly announced concerts are scheduled in January and February with three American shows and a handful of UK and Ireland dates in May and June.

George Clinton All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 10
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles, LA
Jan 11
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Feb 15
Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at Riverside County Fair
Riverside County Fair Indio, CA
May 30
The Soundcrash Funk & Soul Weekender
The Soundcrash Funk & Soul Weekender at Dreamland Margate
Dreamland Margate Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 4
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 5
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 6
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at Saint Anne's Park
Saint Anne's Park Raheny, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 7
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at Ormeau Park
Ormeau Park Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
When do George Clinton & P-Funk 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following George Clinton on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter (in right sidebar), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out George Clinton's Zumic artist page.

2
1384
artists
George Clinton
genres
Funk Psychedelic
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist George Clinton
George Clinton
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketfly image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Celebrated "Fat Tuesday" at B.B. Kings in NYC on Feb 9, 2016 [Zumic Review + Photos]
February 12, 2016
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Celebrated "Fat Tuesday" a...
News Funk Psychedelic R&B-Soul George Clinton Manhattan, NY New Jersey New York, NY
2
693
image for article "In Da Kar" - Funkadelic & Soul Clap ft Sly Stone [YouTube Official Music Video]
September 15, 2015
"In Da Kar" - Funkadelic & Soul Clap ft Sly Stone [YouTube Offici...
Music Electronic Funk George Clinton Soul Clap Boston, MA Official Music Video funkadelic Sly Stone
1
420
image for article "Uptown Funk" - Mark Ronson ft Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, and Grandmaster Flash at Glastonbury 2015 [BBC Official YouTube Video + Full Set]
June 29, 2015
"Uptown Funk" - Mark Ronson ft Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, and...
Music Disco Funk Pop R&B-Soul George Clinton Grandmaster Flash Mark Ronson Mary J. Blige Live Performance (Video) London, UK Glastonbury, GB
1
488
Back to top

Hand-Picked Music for Your Taste

Follow artists, discover new music, and personalize your music experience.
JOIN US
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart