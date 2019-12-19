George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic Set 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Funk legend George Clinton has revealed 2020 tour dates with his longtime backing band Parliament-Funkadelic.

This run of concerts marks the "final" performances of George Clinton and P-Funk. He reflected about his decision to continue touring with his band over a year after first announcing plans to retire, in a press statement shared by Jambands.com:

I’m feeling good and the band is at it’s best – there are just too many fans and too many cities that we were not able to funk this year and we can’t leave them hanging like that... So I guess considering all things, what I am saying is, for now, fuck retirement!

The newly announced concerts are scheduled in January and February with three American shows and a handful of UK and Ireland dates in May and June.

