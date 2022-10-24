George Strait Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country music stars George Strait, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town have announced 2023 joint tour dates. Six shows are set at American stadiums from May into August, happening in Arizona, Wisconsin, Washington, Colorado, Tennessee, and Florida.

In November and December, George Strait has four headlining shows in Texas and Nevada. Chris Stapleton is currently on his All-American Road Show tour, while Little Big Town only have these 2023 stadium dates on their schedule.

When do George Strait and Chris Stapleton 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales for American Express cardholders and George Strait VIP packages begin October 26. Fan club, Tunespeak, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

