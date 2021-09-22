Ghost and Volbeat Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Ghost and Volbeat, hailing from Sweden and Denmark respectively, have announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly announced shows are planned from January into March, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. Joining as the opening act will be Twin Temple, who describe themselves as "Los Angeles’ one and only purveyors of Satanic Doo-Wop." In total, 26 shows are planned for the tour, which is sure to be full of hair-raising metal energy and diabolic riffs.

When do Ghost and Volbeat 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, American Express cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Blabbermouth and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is RebelsAndAngels2022. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Blabbermouth presale password is Tour 2022. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

