View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Ghost and Volbeat Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking 25+ arenas across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 22, 2021

Hard rockers Ghost and Volbeat, hailing from Sweden and Denmark respectively, have announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

The newly announced shows are planned from January into March, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. Joining as the opening act will be Twin Temple, who describe themselves as "Los Angeles’ one and only purveyors of Satanic Doo-Wop." In total, 26 shows are planned for the tour, which is sure to be full of hair-raising metal energy and diabolic riffs.

When do Ghost and Volbeat 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 24. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, American Express cardholders, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Blabbermouth and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is RebelsAndAngels2022. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Blabbermouth presale password is Tour 2022. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Ghost Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 10
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Ghost All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 25
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Reno Events Center
Reno Events Center Reno, NV
Jan 27
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jan 28
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Arena at Ford Idaho Center
Arena at Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jan 29
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR
Jan 31
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Feb 2
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Feb 4
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Feb 5
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Feb 7
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Feb 8
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Giant Center
Giant Center Hershey, PA
Feb 10
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Feb 11
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Feb 12
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Feb 14
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 15
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Huntington Center
Huntington Center Toledo, OH
Feb 16
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 18
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Feb 19
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Heritage Bank Center (formerly U.S. Bank Arena)
Heritage Bank Center (formerly U.S. Bank Arena) Cincinnati, OH
Feb 20
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Feb 21
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Chaifetz Arena
Chaifetz Arena Saint Louis, MO
Feb 23
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Cable Dahmer Arena
Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO
Feb 25
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Feb 26
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Fair Park Coliseum - Dallas
Fair Park Coliseum - Dallas Dallas, TX
Feb 28
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Mar 1
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Mar 3
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA

We recommend following Ghost and Volbeat on their social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Ghost and Volbeat, check out their Zumic artist pages.

2
568
artists
Ghost Volbeat
genres
Hard Rock Metal Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Ghost
Ghost
Feb
10
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
image for artist Volbeat
Volbeat
Feb
10
Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Ghost brought 'The Ultimate Tour Named Death' to Syracuse, New York [Photos]
October 28, 2019
Ghost brought 'The Ultimate Tour Named Death' to Syracuse, New Yo...
Features Metal Rock Ghost
1
743
image for article Ghost Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 8, 2019
Ghost Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Metal Rock All Them Witches Ghost Tribulation
1
868
image for article Volbeat Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 21, 2019
Volbeat Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Metal Rock Baroness Danko Jones Volbeat
2
1288
Back to top
seating chart