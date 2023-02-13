Ghost Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ghoulish rockers Ghost have added 2023 tour dates, billed as RE-IMPERATOUR USA 2023.

Ghost plan to tour Europe in April and May before a handful of festival performances in June. The newly planned North American shows are set at large-scale venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening act on select dates will be Viking warriors Amon Amarth.

When do Ghost 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for Citi cardholders, VIP packages, and fan club members begin February 14. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ghost All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Ghost on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Ghost Zumic artist page.