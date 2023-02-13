View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Ghost Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 13, 2023

Ghoulish rockers Ghost have added 2023 tour dates, billed as RE-IMPERATOUR USA 2023.

Ghost plan to tour Europe in April and May before a handful of festival performances in June. The newly planned North American shows are set at large-scale venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening act on select dates will be Viking warriors Amon Amarth.

When do Ghost 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for Citi cardholders, VIP packages, and fan club members begin February 14. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ghost Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 20
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

Ghost All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 22
Ghost
Ghost at Capitol Offenbach
Capitol Offenbach Offenbach am Main, HE, Germany
May 21
Ghost and Spiritbox
Ghost and Spiritbox at Zénith
Zénith Rouen, Normandie, France
May 22
Ghost and Spiritbox
Ghost and Spiritbox at Halle Tony Garnier
Halle Tony Garnier Lyon, France
May 23
Ghost and Spiritbox
Ghost and Spiritbox at Zenith de Toulouse
Zenith de Toulouse Toulouse, Occitanie, France
May 25
Ghost and Spiritbox
Ghost and Spiritbox at Le Liberté
Le Liberté Rennes, Bretagne, France
May 26
Ghost and Spiritbox
Ghost and Spiritbox at Zénith Grand Arena Lille
Zénith Grand Arena Lille Lille, Hauts-de-France, France
May 28
Ghost and Spiritbox
Ghost and Spiritbox at Zenith of Strasbourg
Zenith of Strasbourg Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
May 30
Ghost and Spiritbox
Ghost and Spiritbox at PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE
PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE Nice, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Primavera Sound Barcelona
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Sweden Rock Festival
Sweden Rock Festival at Sölvesborg, Sweden
Sölvesborg, Sweden Sölvesborg, Blekinge County, Sweden
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Mystic Festival
Mystic Festival at Gdansk Shipyard
Gdansk Shipyard Gdańsk, Pomorskie, Poland
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Download Festival
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Primavera Sound Madrid
Primavera Sound Madrid at Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Tons Of Rock
Tons Of Rock at Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock Oslo, Norway
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Resurrection Fest
Resurrection Fest at Campo de Fútbol Celeiro
Campo de Fútbol Celeiro Viveiro, Spain
Jun 29
to
Jul 1
Provinssi Music Festival
Provinssi Music Festival at Törnäväntie Park
Törnäväntie Park Seinäjoki, Finland
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Tuska
Tuska at Suvilahti-Helsinki
Suvilahti-Helsinki Helsinki, Finland
Aug 2
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Sleep Train Pavilion at Concord
Sleep Train Pavilion at Concord Concord, CA
Aug 4
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 5
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at BECU Live Outdoor Venue
BECU Live Outdoor Venue Airway Heights, WA
Aug 7
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 8
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 11
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 12
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 14
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 15
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 16
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 18
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 19
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 20
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 22
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 23
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Aug 24
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Aug 25
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 27
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Aug 29
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Aug 30
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Aug 31
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 2
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 3
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 5
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Sep 7
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Sep 8
Ghost and Amon Amarth
Ghost and Amon Amarth at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Sep 11
Ghost
Ghost at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA

We recommend following Ghost on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Ghost Zumic artist page.

1
1203
artists
Ghost
genres
Hard Rock Heavy metal Metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Ghost
Ghost
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Ghost Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 17, 2022
Ghost Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Hard Rock Metal Rock Ghost
2
3911
image for article Ghost and Volbeat Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 22, 2021
Ghost and Volbeat Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Hard Rock Metal Rock Ghost Volbeat
2
2511
image for article Ghost brought 'The Ultimate Tour Named Death' to Syracuse, New York [Photos]
October 28, 2019
Ghost brought 'The Ultimate Tour Named Death' to Syracuse, New Yo...
Features Metal Rock Ghost
1
1111
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart