Ghost Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ghoulish rockers Ghost have added 2023 tour dates, billed as RE-IMPERATOUR USA 2023.
Ghost plan to tour Europe in April and May before a handful of festival performances in June. The newly planned North American shows are set at large-scale venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening act on select dates will be Viking warriors Amon Amarth.
When do Ghost 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 17. Presales for Citi cardholders, VIP packages, and fan club members begin February 14. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Aug 20
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Apr 22
Capitol Offenbach
Offenbach am Main, HE, Germany
May 21
Zénith
Rouen, Normandie, France
May 22
Halle Tony Garnier
Lyon, France
May 23
Zenith de Toulouse
Toulouse, Occitanie, France
May 25
Le Liberté
Rennes, Bretagne, France
May 26
Zénith Grand Arena Lille
Lille, Hauts-de-France, France
May 28
Zenith of Strasbourg
Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
May 30
PALAIS NIKAIA DE NICE
Nice, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jun 1
to
Jun 3
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Sölvesborg, Sweden
Sölvesborg, Blekinge County, Sweden
Jun 7
to
Jun 10
Gdansk Shipyard
Gdańsk, Pomorskie, Poland
Jun 8
to
Jun 11
Donington Park
Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
to
Jun 10
Arganda del Rey
Arganda del Rey, MD, Spain
Jun 22
to
Jun 24
Tons of Rock
Oslo, Norway
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Campo de Fútbol Celeiro
Viveiro, Spain
Jun 29
to
Jul 1
Törnäväntie Park
Seinäjoki, Finland
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Suvilahti-Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Aug 2
Sleep Train Pavilion at Concord
Concord, CA
Aug 4
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Aug 5
BECU Live Outdoor Venue
Airway Heights, WA
Aug 7
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 8
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 11
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 12
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 14
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Aug 15
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Aug 16
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 18
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 19
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 20
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Aug 22
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 23
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Aug 24
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Aug 25
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Aug 27
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Aug 29
Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Simpsonville, SC
Aug 30
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Aug 31
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Sep 2
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Sep 3
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Sep 5
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Sep 7
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Sep 8
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Phoenix, AZ
We recommend following Ghost on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
