Ghost Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ghoulish rockers Ghost have announced 2022 tour dates billed as the Imperatour.

The newly planned concerts are set across large-scale North American venues in August and September. The opening acts for all the concerts will be Spiritbox while Mastodon will be on the bill for most of the American shows. Before the tour, Ghost have a couple of dates in their home continent of Europe.

When do Ghost 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express cardholders begin May 18. Spotify, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Blabbermouth presale password is Spillways. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ghost All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Ghost on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Ghost Zumic artist page.