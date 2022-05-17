View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Ghost Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Imperatour' with Mastodon and Spiritbox
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 17, 2022

Ghoulish rockers Ghost have announced 2022 tour dates billed as the Imperatour.

The newly planned concerts are set across large-scale North American venues in August and September. The opening acts for all the concerts will be Spiritbox while Mastodon will be on the bill for most of the American shows. Before the tour, Ghost have a couple of dates in their home continent of Europe.

When do Ghost 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 20. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express cardholders begin May 18. Spotify, Knotfest, Blabbermouth, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Blabbermouth presale password is Spillways. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ghost Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 9
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at CURE Insurance Arena
CURE Insurance Arena Trenton, NJ
Sep 10
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Ghost All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Aug 26
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Aug 27
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Tucson Convention Center
Tucson Convention Center Tucson, AZ
Aug 30
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Aug 31
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at American Bank Center
American Bank Center Corpus Christi, TX
Sep 2
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Sep 3
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Infinite Energy Center
Infinite Energy Center Duluth, GA
Sep 4
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Sep 6
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Sep 9
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at CURE Insurance Arena
CURE Insurance Arena Trenton, NJ
Sep 10
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Sep 12
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Dunkin' Donuts Center
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Sep 13
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Cross Insurance Center
Cross Insurance Center Bangor, ME
Sep 15
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Sep 16
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Sep 17
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Ricoh Coliseum
Ricoh Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 19
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Dow Event Center
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Sep 20
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Covelli Centre
Covelli Centre Youngstown, OH
Sep 21
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Sep 23
Ghost and Spiritbox
Ghost and Spiritbox at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI

We recommend following Ghost on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Ghost Zumic artist page.

1
1837
artists
Ghost
genres
Hard Rock Metal Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Ghost
Ghost
Sep
10
Ghost, Mastodon, and Spiritbox
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Ghost and Volbeat Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 22, 2021
Ghost and Volbeat Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Hard Rock Metal Rock Ghost Volbeat
2
1952
image for article Ghost brought 'The Ultimate Tour Named Death' to Syracuse, New York [Photos]
October 28, 2019
Ghost brought 'The Ultimate Tour Named Death' to Syracuse, New Yo...
Features Metal Rock Ghost
1
916
image for article Ghost Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 8, 2019
Ghost Extend 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Metal Rock All Them Witches Ghost Tribulation
1
1062
Back to top
seating chart