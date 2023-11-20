View all results for 'alt'
Gideon Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

30+ shows across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 20, 2023

Southern metal band Gideon announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, More Power. More Pain. The opening acts for the new shows will be Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure.

Billed as the More Power. More Pain. Tour Part II, new shows are planned at intimate venues across North America in February and March. Before then, Gideon have two shows in Florida opening for Wage War.

When do Gideon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 21. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gideon Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 8
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Dingbatz
Dingbatz Clifton, NJ

Gideon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 15
Wage War, Erra, Zero 9:36, and Gideon at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Dec 16
Wage War, Erra, Zero 9:36, and Gideon at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Feb 9
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Growlers
Growlers Memphis, TN
Feb 10
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at 89th Street
89th Street Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 11
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Feb 13
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at RockHouse Bar & Grill
RockHouse Bar & Grill El Paso, TX
Feb 14
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at The Rock
The Rock Tucson, AZ
Feb 15
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Feb 16
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Transplants Brewing Company
Transplants Brewing Company Palmdale, CA
Feb 17
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Post 8 Las Vegas
Post 8 Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Strummer's
Strummer's Fresno, CA
Feb 20
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Neck of the Woods
Neck of the Woods San Francisco, CA
Feb 21
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at The Ranch House
The Ranch House Sparks, NV
Feb 23
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 24
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Feb 25
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at The Black Sheep
The Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO
Feb 27
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
Feb 28
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Old Rock House
Old Rock House St. Louis, MO
Feb 29
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Legends
Legends Cincinnati, OH
Mar 1
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at The WC Social Club
The WC Social Club West Chicago, IL
Mar 2
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
Mar 3
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at The Crofoot
The Crofoot Pontiac, MI
Mar 5
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Lee's Palace
Lee's Palace Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 6
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at The Song & Dance
The Song & Dance Syracuse, NY
Mar 7
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Mar 9
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Anchor Rock Club
Anchor Rock Club Atlantic City, NJ
Mar 10
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Mar 12
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at The Concourse
The Concourse Knoxville, TN
Mar 13
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at The Radio Room
The Radio Room Greenville, SC
Mar 14
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Zydeco
Zydeco Birmingham, AL
Mar 15
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Mar 16
Gideon, Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure at Eastside Bowl
Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN

For the most up-to-date information, follow Gideon on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Gideon's Zumic artist page.

