Gideon Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Southern metal band Gideon announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, More Power. More Pain. The opening acts for the new shows will be Left to Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure.

Billed as the More Power. More Pain. Tour Part II, new shows are planned at intimate venues across North America in February and March. Before then, Gideon have two shows in Florida opening for Wage War.

When do Gideon 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 21. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Gideon All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Gideon on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Gideon's Zumic artist page.