Girl in Red Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spring tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 12, 2024

Girl in Red, a project fronted by Norwegian artist Marie Ulven Ringheim, announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the Doing It Again Tour, new shows are planned at major North American venues coast to coast from April into June. The opening act on select dates will be Momma or The Beaches. Girl in Red also has a festival performance at Shaky Knees in Atlanta.

Girl in Red plan to release a new album on April 12 titled I'm Doing It Again Baby! Watch the music video for the new song, "Too Much."

When do Girl in Red 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for Artist begin February 13. American Express / Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Apr 24
Girl in Red and Momma at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Apr 16
Girl in Red and Momma at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Apr 17
Girl in Red and Momma at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 20
Girl in Red and Momma at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Apr 24
Girl in Red and Momma at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Apr 27
Girl in Red and Momma at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Apr 28
Girl in Red and Momma at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Apr 30
Girl in Red and Momma at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 2
Girl in Red and Momma at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
May 3
to
May 5
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 5
Girl in Red and Momma at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 21
Girl in Red and The Beaches at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
May 23
Girl in Red and The Beaches at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
May 25
Girl in Red and The Beaches at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 28
Girl in Red and The Beaches at The Sound at Del Mar
The Sound at Del Mar Del Mar, CA
May 29
Girl in Red and The Beaches at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 1
Girl in Red and The Beaches at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jun 2
Girl in Red and The Beaches at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Girl in Red on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Girl in Red's Zumic artist page.

