Girl in Red Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Girl in Red, a project fronted by Norwegian artist Marie Ulven Ringheim, announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as the Doing It Again Tour, new shows are planned at major North American venues coast to coast from April into June. The opening act on select dates will be Momma or The Beaches. Girl in Red also has a festival performance at Shaky Knees in Atlanta.

Girl in Red plan to release a new album on April 12 titled I'm Doing It Again Baby! Watch the music video for the new song, "Too Much."

When do Girl in Red 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for Artist begin February 13. American Express / Chase cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Girl in Red All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Girl in Red on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Girl in Red's Zumic artist page.