Giveon Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rising R&B star Giveon has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Give Or Take. The LP is scheduled for release on June 24. The 27-year-old had a breakout year in 2020, and this is his first major tour.

Be prepared to arrive early and stay late, because Giveon will be joined by as many as four opening acts — Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon — each providing interesting styles and personalities within the R&B universe. The newly set concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from August into October.

When do Giveon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Earlier this year, Giveon shared a music video for "Lie Again." Last year, he shared a music video for the upcoming album's lead single, "For Tonight." For more, check out Giveon's Zumic artist page.