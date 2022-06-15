View all results for 'alt'
Giveon Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Give Or Take' shows across America
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published June 15, 2022

Rising R&B star Giveon has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Give Or Take. The LP is scheduled for release on June 24. The 27-year-old had a breakout year in 2020, and this is his first major tour.

Be prepared to arrive early and stay late, because Giveon will be joined by as many as four opening acts — Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon — each providing interesting styles and personalities within the R&B universe. The newly set concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from August into October.

When do Giveon 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Giveon All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Gopuff delivers Wireless
Gopuff delivers Wireless at Finsbury Park
Finsbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 16
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Metropolitan Opera House
Metropolitan Opera House Philadelphia, PA
Aug 17
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Aug 19
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Aug 21
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Aug 23
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Aug 26
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Aug 27
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Aug 28
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Aug 30
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Aug 31
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Sep 2
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Sep 3
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at The Oasis Miami
The Oasis Miami Miami, FL
Sep 4
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Sep 6
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Sep 8
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 9
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Sep 10
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at The Studio at The Factory
The Studio at The Factory Dallas, TX
Sep 12
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Sep 13
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep 15
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Hollywood Forever Cemetery Los Angeles, CA
Sep 16
to
Sep 18
Primavera Sound
Primavera Sound at Los Angeles State Historic Park
Los Angeles State Historic Park Los Angeles, CA
Sep 18
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Sep 20
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Sep 21
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 22
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Malkin Bowl
Malkin Bowl Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 24
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 25
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 27
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 29
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Sep 30
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 2
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Oct 4
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 5
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Oct 7
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Oct 9
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 11
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Oct 12
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 14
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 16
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 19
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon
Giveon, Fana Hues, Saleka, Jenevieve, and Rimon at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada

We suggest you follow Giveon on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, Giveon shared a music video for "Lie Again." Last year, he shared a music video for the upcoming album's lead single, "For Tonight." For more, check out Giveon's Zumic artist page.

