Glass Animals Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Glass Animals announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Human Musical Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth.
The opening act(s) on select dates in North America will be Kevin Abstract, Eyedress, and/or Blondshell. Later in the year, The Big Moon will open in Europe and the UK. Forty-two shows are scheduled at this time.
Additionally, Glass Animals announced they will release their next new album on July 19. Titled I Love You So F***ing Much, the album has given us one advance single so far: "Creatures in Heaven."
When do Glass Animals 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 11. Presales for Artist and Discord begin April 9. Chase cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Aug 13
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Aug 7
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Aug 8
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Aug 10
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 11
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 16
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Aug 17
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 20
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 21
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 23
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Aug 24
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Aug 25
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 27
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Aug 28
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Aug 31
Azura Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS
Sep 3
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Sep 4
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Sep 5
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Sep 7
Gorge Amphitheatre
George, WA
Sep 8
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 11
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Sep 13
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 17
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 20
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Sep 21
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Sep 22
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Oct 15
Zénith Paris
Paris, France
Oct 16
Forest National
Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 17
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Oct 19
EXPO XXI
Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 20
Max-Schmeling-Halle
Berlin, Germany
Oct 22
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 23
The Hall Zürich
Dübendorf, Switzerland
Oct 24
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
München, Germany
Oct 26
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 30
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 1
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Co-op Live
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Utilita Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 7
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
For the most up-to-date information, follow Glass Animals on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
