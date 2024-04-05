Glass Animals Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Glass Animals announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Human Musical Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth.

The opening act(s) on select dates in North America will be Kevin Abstract, Eyedress, and/or Blondshell. Later in the year, The Big Moon will open in Europe and the UK. Forty-two shows are scheduled at this time.

Additionally, Glass Animals announced they will release their next new album on July 19. Titled I Love You So F***ing Much, the album has given us one advance single so far: "Creatures in Heaven."

When do Glass Animals 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 11. Presales for Artist and Discord begin April 9. Chase cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Glass Animals All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Glass Animals on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Glass Animals Zumic artist page.