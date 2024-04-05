View all results for 'alt'
Glass Animals Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring America and Europe plus new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 5, 2024

Glass Animals announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Human Musical Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour Of Earth.

The opening act(s) on select dates in North America will be Kevin Abstract, Eyedress, and/or Blondshell. Later in the year, The Big Moon will open in Europe and the UK. Forty-two shows are scheduled at this time.

Additionally, Glass Animals announced they will release their next new album on July 19. Titled I Love You So F***ing Much, the album has given us one advance single so far: "Creatures in Heaven."

When do Glass Animals 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 11. Presales for Artist and Discord begin April 9. Chase cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Glass Animals Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 13
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Glass Animals All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 7
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Aug 8
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Aug 10
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 11
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 13
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Aug 16
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 17
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 20
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 21
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 23
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Aug 24
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Aug 25
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 27
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Aug 28
Glass Animals and Kevin Abstract at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Aug 31
Glass Animals, Eyedress, and Blondshell at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Sep 3
Glass Animals and Eyedress at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 4
Glass Animals and Eyedress at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 5
Glass Animals and Eyedress at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Sep 7
Glass Animals, Eyedress, and Blondshell at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre George, WA
Sep 8
Glass Animals and Eyedress at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 11
Glass Animals and Eyedress at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 13
Glass Animals and Eyedress at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 14
Glass Animals, Eyedress, and Blondshell at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Sep 17
Glass Animals and Eyedress at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Sep 20
Glass Animals and Eyedress at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 21
Glass Animals and Eyedress at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 22
Glass Animals and Eyedress at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 15
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Oct 16
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 17
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Oct 19
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at EXPO XXI
EXPO XXI Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 20
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at Max-Schmeling-Halle
Max-Schmeling-Halle Berlin, Germany
Oct 22
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Oct 23
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at The Hall Zürich
The Hall Zürich Dübendorf, Switzerland
Oct 24
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Oct 26
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 30
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 1
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at Co-op Live
Co-op Live Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at Utilita Arena Cardiff
Utilita Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Glass Animals and The Big Moon at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Glass Animals on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Glass Animals Zumic artist page.

