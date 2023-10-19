Glassjaw Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Glassjaw announced 2023 tour dates.

Four shows total are planned in December. The locations of the select shows are Santa Ana (California), Los Angeles, Chicago, and Brooklyn (New York City). For these concerts, Glassjaw plan to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

When do Glassjaw 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Glassjaw on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

