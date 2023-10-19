View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Glassjaw Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating thirty years with select shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 19, 2023

Hard rockers Glassjaw announced 2023 tour dates.

Four shows total are planned in December. The locations of the select shows are Santa Ana (California), Los Angeles, Chicago, and Brooklyn (New York City). For these concerts, Glassjaw plan to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

When do Glassjaw 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Glassjaw Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 29
Glassjaw at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Glassjaw All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 20
Glassjaw at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Dec 21
Glassjaw at Echoplex
Echoplex Los Angeles, CA
Dec 28
Glassjaw at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Dec 29
Glassjaw at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Glassjaw on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Glassjaw's Zumic artist page.

1
168
artists
Glassjaw
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Nu Metal Post-Hardcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Glassjaw
Glassjaw
Dec
29
Glassjaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Glassjaw Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
June 9, 2021
Glassjaw Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Metal Post-Hardcore Glassjaw
2
886
image for article "golgotha" - Glassjaw [YouTube Music Video]
June 28, 2018
"golgotha"
Glassjaw (YouTube)
Music Metal Post-Hardcore Rock Glassjaw Official Music Video
3
1265
image for article Quicksand and Glassjaw Set 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 3, 2018
Quicksand and Glassjaw Set 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Alt Rock Grunge Rock Glassjaw Quicksand
3
1384
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart